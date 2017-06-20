My job helps people become micro-entrepreneurs, says Amanpreet Bajaj

Weekdays are all about taking stock of things, he says.

The Job

One fact that I love about my job is that it involves community building, and an opportunity for people to become micro-entrepreneurs and showcase the rich cultural heritage of India. I believe we are enabling change and empowering people. Also being a global company, interacting with multiple cultures enhances one professionally and personally. However, at times, working across multiple time zones is challenging.

The Weekdays

Weekdays are all about taking stock of things, reviewing progress with key stakeholders, strategising and putting plans into action. The best part of the week is that I leave some time out to just meet and interact with the community that makes Airbnb happen.

The Weekends

The weekend means time for my family and friends. I love spending time with my four year-old and yes, there is immense joy in making castles and assembling doll houses.

The Toys

I’m an Apple fan — I can’t live without either the iPhone, iPad, Mac or Apple TV.

The Logos

Apple, Tag Heuer, Hugo Boss shirts and shoes from Johnston & Murphy.

Amanpreet Bajaj is Country Manager, India, Airbnb

— As told to Ananya Saha