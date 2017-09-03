Larsen & Toubro gets green nod for Rs 1,102-cr Powai project expansion

Now, it has proposed to expand the project with construction of six residential towers, two IT towers, a convenience shopping centre and school in a total area of 4,29,506.75 square meter. (Reuters)

Larsen & Toubro, the country’s largest engineering firm, has received green nod for expansion of its Powai residential and IT towers project in Mumbai that will entail an investment of Rs 1,102 crore. Initially, the company had received the environment clearance (EC) for construction of three wings of IT towers in a total area of 1,49,618.70 square meter. The pre-construction work has started.

Now, it has proposed to expand the project with construction of six residential towers, two IT towers, a convenience shopping centre and school in a total area of 4,29,506.75 square meter. The environment ministry has given the go-ahead for expansion of ‘the L&T (West) Mixed Use Project’ in Powai after taking into account the view of a green panel, the ministry said in the EC letter issued to the company.

The clearance is subject to the compliance of certain conditions, the ministry said.The cost of the expansion project is estimated to be Rs 1,102 crore and will provide jobs to around 800 workers during the construction phase. The company has said the proposed project will be developed in stages.