Indian Railways has cleared a Rs 220 crore project to upgrade the electric traction system on the Wadi-Raichur section of South Central Railway, according to the Ministry of Railways. The upgrade will convert the existing 1×25 kV system to a 2×25 kV system across the 102-route-kilometre stretch.

Wadi-Raichur section to shift to 2×25 kV traction system

The section, which spans 204 track kilometres as a double line, connects Wadi and Raichur and forms part of High Density Network Route-7. This corridor links Mumbai, Pune, Wadi, Raichur, Guntakal, Kadapa and Renigunta before terminating at Chennai, making it one of the busier freight and passenger corridors in the southern peninsula.

Under the 2×25 kV configuration, power is transmitted at a higher voltage between the traction substation and the train, with a booster transformer stepping it down closer to the locomotive. Railways typically adopt this method on routes carrying heavy traffic, as it allows substations to be spaced further apart, cuts transmission losses and supports heavier and more frequent train movement compared with the older 1×25 kV setup, as per the ministry.

Upgrade aims to boost freight and passenger capacity

Officials said the move is intended to prepare the Wadi-Raichur stretch for rising freight and passenger volumes. The section sits on a route Railways has classified as high-density, meaning it already carries a significant share of both goods and passenger traffic between western and southern India.

A stronger traction system is expected to reduce the likelihood of power-related bottlenecks that can slow down operations during peak traffic periods. The upgrade is also aimed at improving reliability for both freight operators and passenger services running through the corridor.

Project aligns with Railways’ network modernisation plan

The Wadi-Raichur project has been positioned by Railways as one component of a broader effort to modernise core infrastructure on high-traffic routes nationally. The ministry’s statement described the sanction as consistent with ongoing efforts to strengthen capacity and improve operational efficiency across the network.

No timeline for completion of the upgrade was specified in the statement. South Central Railway, under whose jurisdiction the section falls, is expected to execute the project.