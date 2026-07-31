Bajaj Finserv posted an 18% year-on-year increase in its consolidated profit after tax for the first quarter of FY27 at Rs 6,297 crore against Rs 5,329 crore reported in the corresponding quarter last fiscal year. Sequentially, its profit after tax expanded over 20% from Rs 5,226 crore reported in the trailing quarter.

The NBFC’s total revenue from operations for the April-June quarter was posted at Rs 42,037 crore, jumping 19% YoY from Rs 35,288 crore reported in the year-ago period. Sequentially, its revenue expanded 9% from Rs 38,494 crore reported in the March quarter.

The Pune-based firm reported its net interest income at Rs 14,528 crore, up 20% from Rs 12,083 crore reported in the same quarter last year. The financial institution’s assets under management as of June 30, 2026 stood at Rs 143,744 crore, increasing around 10% from Rs 131,052 crore reported in the same period last year.

Bajaj Finserv approves pursuing re-insurance business

The company’s board has granted its approval for pursuing re-insurance business through a subsidiary of the company, which is yet to be incorporated. The business proposal is subject to approval of the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) and other concerned authorities.

Bajaj Finserv share price

Following the announcement of its quarterly results, the NBFC’s share price climbed nearly 6% in Friday’s intraday trade. Over the past one month, its stock has delivered a return of 14%, while over the past six months it has advanced by 3%.