For thousands of Pune commuters stuck in daily traffic jams, a smoother ride may soon become a reality. The much-awaited Pune Metro Line 3 is inching closer to its launch, with the first phase between Maan and R.K. Laxman Museum in Balewadi receiving safety clearance from the Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety (CMRS).

The 12-station stretch has completed its inspections and trial runs, clearing the final hurdle before passenger services begin.

The Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA), the planning and development authority for Pune Metro Line 3, announced the development in an official post on X after the corridor received safety clearance from CMRS. “Another giant leap towards history! Pune Metro Line 3 receives safety approval. The path to starting actual passenger services has now become much smoother,” it said.

The new corridor is expected to bring relief to people travelling through Pune’s busy western areas, including Hinjawadi, Wakad, Baner and Balewadi, where heavy traffic often leads to long delays during peak hours.

Pune Metro Line 3: Maan to Civil Court with 23 Stations

Pune Metro Line 3 is a 23.203-km elevated corridor connecting Maan in the west with Civil Court in central Pune. The line will pass through key areas such as Hinjawadi, Wakad, Baner and Shivaji Nagar, with a total of 23 stations.

The corridor will have 23 stations, including Maan, PMR-2, PMR-3, PMR-4, PMR-5, PMR-6, Hinjawadi, PMR-8, Wakad Chowk, Balewadi Stadium, PMR-11, Ram Nagar, Balewadi Phata, Baner Gaon, Baner, Krushi Anusandhan, Yashada, Savitribai Phule Pune University, R.B.I., Agriculture College, Shivaji Nagar and Civil Court.

Cost and development: Rs.8,313 cr PPP Project

The Pune Metro Line 3 project has an estimated cost of ₹8,313 crore and is being developed by the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA).

The corridor is being constructed under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model using the Design, Build, Finance, Operate and Transfer (DBFOT) framework. The project follows the Centre’s New Metro Rail Policy, 2017.

Ticket Booking: UPI, cards and NCMC Facility

Commuters travelling on Metro Line 3 will have both digital and offline ticketing options. Stations will have ticket vending machines as well as manual counters where commuters can purchase tickets.

Payments will be accepted through cash, UPI, debit cards, and other digital modes. The line will also support the National Common Mobility Card (NCMC) from the beginning, allowing commuters to use a single card across Pune Metro Lines 1 and 2 and other compatible metro networks.

Pune Metro app to offer single platform for all lines

The Pune Metro app will initially provide a dedicated section for Line 3. After the integration of all three metro lines at Civil Court station, commuters will be able to book tickets for the entire Pune Metro network through one app.