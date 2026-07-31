L&T Energy Hydrocarbon Onshore has signed a six-year engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) framework agreement with Oman-based Petroleum Development Oman (PDO).

L&T expanded its long-standing partnership with the country’s leading oil and gas company with this agreement.

Under the agreement, L&T has been selected as one of four EPC contractors that will participate in PDO’s upcoming front-end engineering design (FEED) and EPC projects during the six-year period.

The company said it will leverage its integrated engineering, project execution capabilities, global expertise and innovation to support PDO’s future project requirements.

L&T to support capability development in Oman under PDO pact

L&T said it will continue to support In-Country Value (ICV) development in Oman by creating opportunities for local suppliers, subcontractors and service providers. The company also plans to contribute to the development of local capabilities as part of the agreement.

Commenting on the development, E S Sathyanarayanan, Senior Vice President and Head of L&T Energy Hydrocarbon Onshore, said, “This Framework Agreement marks an important milestone in our long-standing association with Petroleum Development Oman. We look forward to supporting PDO’s development plans through safe, innovative and sustainable project delivery, while contributing to Oman’s long-term energy and economic growth objectives.”

About L&T Energy Hydrocarbon Onshore

L&T Energy Hydrocarbon Onshore is one of India’s largest EPC businesses. It provides integrated lump-sum turnkey solutions across the upstream, midstream and downstream hydrocarbon sectors. The company has delivered refinery expansion projects, petrochemical complexes, gas processing plants, LNG terminals, fertiliser plants and cross-country pipeline projects across global markets.

About Larsen & Toubro (L&T)

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) is a $32 billion Indian multinational engaged in EPC Projects, Hi-Tech Manufacturing,

Products and Services, operating across diverse domains and multiple geographies.

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