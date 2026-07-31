Sun Pharma reported Q1FY27 net profit of Rs 2,894.79 crore, up 27% year-on-year (YoY) from Rs 2,278.63 crore reported in Q1FY26.

Sun Pharma’s revenue rose 10.46% YoY to Rs 15,299.88 crore in Q1FY27, up from Rs 13,851.40 crore reported a year ago.

On a sequential basis, profit rose 6.66% from Rs 2,714.03 crore reported in the previous quarter. Revenue also increased 4.71% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ).

The country’s largest drugmaker reported an adjusted net profit of Rs 3,089 crore, up 3.1% from a year ago. EBITDA increased 2.7% to Rs 4,418 crore, while the EBITDA margin stood at 28.9%.

Sun Pharma Q1FY27: India business remains key growth driver

Sun Pharma’s India formulations business grew 16% YoY to Rs 5,475 crore, making up 36.1% of the company’s consolidated sales during the quarter.

The company said it remained India’s largest pharmaceutical company, with its market share increasing to 8.5% from 8.2% a year ago. It also launched five new products in the domestic market during the quarter.

Sun Pharma: Organon acquisition on track

Sun Pharma said the proposed acquisition of Organon continues to progress and remains on track for completion in early 2027 after receiving shareholder approval. During the quarter, the company booked an exceptional charge of about Rs 204 crore, including acquisition-related expenses linked to the deal.

The company also highlighted that it received semaglutide approvals in India, Brazil and South Africa, strengthening its position in complex peptide products.

Commenting on the performance, Kirti Ganorkar, Managing Director of Sun Pharma, said, “Our performance during the quarter was driven by strong momentum in India as well as Innovative Medicines, which delivered robust growth across the US and international regions.”

“Recent semaglutide approvals in India, Brazil and South Africa underscore our capabilities in developing complex peptide products for patients globally. Organon shareholders have approved the proposed acquisition by Sun, which is on track to close in early 2027,” Ganorkar added.