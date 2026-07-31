Shadowfax Technologies reported its Q1FY27 net profit at Rs 65.40 crore, up from Rs 8.02 crore reported in Q1FY26.

Revenue of shadowfax also increased to Rs 1,358.12 crore in Q1FY27, up 64.91% from Rs 823.54 crore reported a year ago.

On sequential basis, Profit increased 17.14% and revenue rises 9.78% quarter-on-quarter(QoQ).

Commenting on the performance, Abhishek Bansal, Co-founder and CEO of Shadowfax, said, “Q1 has been our best quarter yet – the most profitable in our history, with sequential growth sharper than in Q4 and growth momentum still building.

“We delivered all of this while stepping on the accelerator. We added more capacity and opened more pin codes than in any quarter in our history, taking our operating space to 53 lakh square feet. That capacity is already in place for the quarters ahead. From here, we scale it – deeper into Bharat, faster on service and stronger on margins. We are building one of India’s largest and most impactful logistics companies, and the best of that story is still ahead of us.”

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About Shadowfax

Founded in 2015, Shadowfax is a technology-led third-party logistics company that enables digital commerce across India. The company provides a wide range of logistics services, including express forward parcel delivery, reverse pickups and exchanges, quick commerce deliveries, and on-demand hyperlocal logistics. It serves enterprise customers across e-commerce, quick commerce, food delivery and mobility platforms through its technology-driven logistics network.

Shadowfax got listed on the BSE and NSE on January 28. The company completed its initial public offering (IPO), raising Rs 1,907.27 crore. The IPO comprised a fresh issue of 8.06 crore equity shares and an offer for sale (OFS) of 7.32 crore shares, aggregating 15.38 crore equity shares, priced at Rs 124 per share. As part of the fresh issue, the company also allotted 1.27 lakh equity shares to employees at the same issue price.

Shadowfax share price

The share price of Shadowfax increased nearly 10.85% in the intraday trading session.