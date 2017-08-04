Vishal Sikka: Infosys revenue per full time employee grew 6 quarters in a row

Infosys CEO Vishal Sikka. (Image: Reuters)

Infosys CEO Vishal Sikka on Thursday said that the company’s revenue per full time employee (FTE) has grown for six quarters in a row, in a sign of improved structural growth. In a letter written to employees, Sikka said Infosys has bettered itself in the last three years, highlighting how Infosys scored on various parameters like revenue, client satisfaction, utilisation etc during this period. He said Infosys’ revenues are up significantly, without compromising on margins.

“Our revenue per full time employees (FTE), a key sign of improved structural growth in the face of commoditizing services, has grown for six quarters in a row. Our client satisfaction is way up, and our employee attrition is way down. Our utilization has gone up consistently, reaching 15-year highs this past quarter and we have almost 40,000 more employees now than when I started,” he stated.

While asking employees to stay updated on emerging technologies, he said incentivising was important. “Great innovative thinking has to be rewarded, and we have been doing so for a while now with quarterly incentives and client testimonial contests. But it’s time to take it up a notch. We will be rewarding the top ten most innovative teams $10,000 each, every quarter, to recognize the best. So keep innovating, and keep improving,” he added.

Infosys acquires UK-based Brilliant Basics

Infosys has announced the acquisition of London-headquartered digital product design company Brilliant Basics for an undisclosed amount. According to Infosys, this acquisition will help the company expand its offerings in the digital practice. “Adding Brilliant Basics’ design capabilities will prove to be invaluable, helping Infosys close large deals with a deep blend of skills,” said Ravi Kumar S, president & deputy COO, Infosys.

The acquisition is expected to close during the second quarter of fiscal 2018, subject to customary closing conditions. With Infosys Digital Studios spanning across, Bengaluru, Pune, New York, London and Melbourne – the addition of Brilliant Basics will enhance the company’s expertise in the financial services, retail and telco sectors across Europe and the Middle East.

Brilliant Basics (BB) founder and CEO Anand Verma said, “We really believe that being a key part of Infosys Digital will allow BB to scale its offerings and progress faster globally.” According to Verma, they have been interacting with Infosys for a number of months and were seeing significant synergies. “We are already seeing the synergies of our relationship,” said Scott Sorokin, Global Head of Infosys.