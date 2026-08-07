Godrej Consumer Products reported an 11.5% year-on-year (YoY) increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 504.52 crore in Q1FY27, from Rs 452.45 crore reported a year ago in Q1FY26.

The FMCG major reported total revenue from operations at Rs 4,225.47 crore in Q1FY27, up 18.31% from Rs 3,571.32 crore reported in Q1FY26.

Consolidated sales of Godrej Consumer grew 19% YoY, backed by underlying volume growth of 9%.

Godrej Consumer Products Q1FY27 highlights

Godrej Consumer’s total expenses stood at Rs 3,585.24 crore, up 18.6% in the first quarter of FY27.

The company’s “EBITDA grew 14%, with margins at 19%. Net profit grew 11%, reflecting healthy underlying earnings quality, even as margins absorbed some near-term commodity pressure,” said Godrej Consumer’s Managing Director and CEO, Sudhir Sitapati.

“This was on the back of an exceptional performance in Africa, driven by several countries and categories performing extremely strongly, and extremely strong FMCG expansion. India did well, and Indonesia came back to stable growth,” he added.

Sitapati further said the operating environment remained challenging through much of the quarter as input costs were elevated, particularly during the early part of the quarter, and geopolitical developments contributed to significant volatility in crude oil and other commodity prices. Despite this backdrop, “this quarter, consolidated underlying volume growth (UVG) reached 9%, supported by increasingly broad-based momentum across geographies and categories.”

Revenue of Godrej Consumer from the Indian market, where it operates brands such as Good Knight, Cinthol, and HIT, stood at Rs 2,557.41 crore in Q1FY27, up 11.43%. The company reported 12% growth in Home Care and 11% in Personal Care in the Indian market.

Revenue from its second-biggest market, Indonesia, was at Rs 486.91 crore, up 15.3% in the June quarter.

Its business there is on the path to recovery on underlying volume and profit growth. It “delivered strong 10% UVG and 15% sales growth led by Shampoo HC and Household Insecticides,” said Godrej Consumer.

Godrej Consumer’s revenue from the Africa (including Strength of Nature) market was up 47% to Rs 1,006.13 crore in the March quarter.



