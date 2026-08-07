Aditya Birla Group’s metal arm, Hindalco Industries, reported a 75% year-on-year increase in its net profit for the first quarter of financial year 2027. The profit was posted at Rs 7,013 crore, surging from Rs 4,004 crore reported in the year-ago period.

The rise was backed by healthy performance across its various business segments and improvement in the financials of its subsidiary Novelis, driven by the ramp-up of its Oswego plant. “ Novelis recorded a 37% improvement in EBITDA, buoyed by the successful restart of Oswego hot mill and accelerated benefits from its cost optimisation programme,” the company said in its statement.

Hindalco revenue rises 32% YoY

For Q1 FY27, Hindalco’s revenue from operations registered a 32% YoY growth at Rs 84,825 crore against Rs 64,232 crore reported in the same quarter last year. On the operational front, its EBITDA was posted at Rs 14,989 crore, up 73% YoY from Rs 8,673 crore reported in Q1 FY26.

On a segment-wise basis, its US-based subsidiary Novelis posted a 23% YoY rise in its Q1 FY27 revenue at $5.8 billion agianst $4.7 billion reported in Q1 FY26. For its India’s Aluminium business, quarterly aluminium upstream revenue jumped 44% YoY, while aluminium downstream revenue expanded 46% YoY.

The company’s domestic copper business registered a 16% YoY growth in its revenue. “Aluminium Upstream,

Aluminium Downstream, Copper and Novelis delivered their highest-ever quarterly EBITDA,” Hindalco said in its press release.

Hindalco Industries: Management Commentary

“Hindalco has started FY27 on a strong note, delivering record Revenue, EBITDA and PAT, with every business segment contributing meaningfully to this performance. Our India business delivered another record quarterly performance while Novelis reported improved profitability supported by the successful restart of Oswego and continued benefits from cost optimisation measures,” said Satish Pai, Managing Director of Hindalco Industries.

He added that for the future, the company’s pipeline of strategic investments remains robust across upstream and downstream. “As we continue to expand upstream capacities in alumina, aluminium and copper, we are scaling up our downstream projects. Projects such as Aditya FRP, battery foil, battery enclosure, Inner Grooved Tube are progressing well while the ramp of Novelis’ Oswego plant and Bay Minette plant will mark another milestone in our downstream growth journey.”

Paid said that these investments position Hindalco uniquely as an integrated global metals company with the right balance of upstream strength and downstream value addition to deliver sustainable, long-term growth.

Hindalco Industries share price

Hindalco’s stock ended Friday’s trade on NSE at Rs 1,059.60, up 3% from its previous close. Over the past one month, its share price has increased by 10%, while over the past year it has delievered a return of 55%.