In a much-anticipated move, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) has proposed introducing quality of service (QoS) standards for 5G network slicing to ensure telecom operators deploying dedicated virtual networks for enterprises and specialised applications maintain adequate capacity and prevent congestion from affecting consumer experience.

The proposal is a part of a consultation paper issued on Wednesday to amend the Standards of Quality of Service of Access (Wireline and Wireless) and Broadband (Wireline and Wireless) Service Regulations, 2024.

Network slicing, one of the defining capabilities of standalone (SA) 5G networks, allows telecom operators to partition a single physical network into multiple virtual networks, each customised for specific use cases such as industrial automation, autonomous vehicles, healthcare, smart factories and ultra-reliable enterprise connectivity.

While the technology enables operators to offer differentiated service levels and enterprise-grade performance, it also requires adequate underlying network resources to ensure one slice does not degrade the performance of another.

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To address this, TRAI has proposed that telecom operators planning to launch a new 5G network slice submit details of both the proposed and existing slice parameters at least 21 days before rollout. The submission must demonstrate that adequate network capacity is available across the cells forming part of different slices and be furnished in a format prescribed by the regulator.

The regulator has also proposed introducing a new QoS benchmark based on Physical Resource Block (PRB) utilisation. PRBs are the basic unit of radio resource allocation in 4G LTE and 5G New Radio networks, through which a cell allocates spectrum resources to users for data transmission and reception. According to Trai, sustained high PRB utilisation indicates network congestion and inadequate spare capacity.

Accordingly, the consultation paper proposes that no more than 1% of 5G cells should record daily PRB utilisation above 80%, with compliance assessed every month. The benchmark is aimed at ensuring operators maintain sufficient spare capacity while deploying multiple network slices and continue delivering the promised service quality across users.

Separately, Trai has proposed stricter consumer protection measures. It has expanded the definition of a Significant Network Outage (SNO) to include instances where mobile services remain unavailable in a district for more than four hours, or where over 10% of subscribers lose service continuously for more than four hours.

For wireline broadband, outages would also cover cases where download or upload speeds fall by 20% or more for over four hours. Operators would be required to report all such outages to the regulator within 24 hours.

The draft amendments also mandate automatic compensation for prolonged disruptions. If an outage lasts beyond 24 hours, postpaid subscribers would receive a proportionate rebate in their next bill, while prepaid subscribers would be granted an equivalent extension in the validity of their tariff plan.

The regulator has also proposed a stricter enforcement framework. False compliance reports could attract financial disincentives of up to ₹2 lakh per benchmark per compliance report for the first violation, rising to ₹5 lakh and ₹10 lakh for subsequent offences. It has also proposed fresh penalties for non-compliance with other provisions of the regulations and for delays in submitting compliance reports.

Stakeholders have been invited to submit comments on the draft amendments by August 26, while counter-comments can be filed until September 7.