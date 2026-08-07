Paras Defence and Space Technologies reported a 42.7% year-on-year (YoY) increase in its Q1FY27 consolidated net profit to Rs 21.22 crore, from Rs 14.87 crore reported in Q1FY26.

Revenue from operations, also increased 37.26% YoY to Rs 127.91 crore in Q1FY27, compared with Rs 93.19 crore in Q1FY26.

On a sequential basis, Paras Defence’s net profit declined sharply by 38.28%, while revenue fell 25.33% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ).

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The company had earlier informed on May 13, 2026, that its Board had recommended a final dividend of Rs 1 per equity share (face value Rs 5 each) for FY2025-26, subject to shareholders’ approval at the upcoming 17th Annual General Meeting (AGM).

Announced Rs 1 final dividend

The company has fixed August 28, as the record date to determine shareholders eligible for its Rs 1 per equity share final dividend for FY2025-26.

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The dividend, which was recommended by the Board on May 13 is subject to shareholders’ approval at the upcoming 17th AGM. If approved, it will be paid within 30 days of the AGM, after applicable tax deduction, to eligible shareholders on record as of August 28.

Revenue from the Defence Engineering segment stood at Rs 59.01 crore.Revenue from Optics and Optronic Systems stood at Rs 68.90 crore.

About Paras Defence and Space Technologies

Paras Defence and Space Technologies is an Indian defence engineering company focused on the design, development, manufacturing, testing and commissioning of products and solutions for defence and space applications. The company operates across two core business verticals—Optics & Optronic Systems and Defence Engineering, with expertise spanning defence electronics, defence and space optics, heavy engineering and electromagnetic pulse (EMP) protection solutions. With over four decades of experience, Paras Defence serves sectors including missiles and rockets, naval systems, armoured vehicles, electronic warfare, surveillance and space research. It is recognised for its indigenously designed, developed and manufactured (IDDM) capabilities and is the only Indian company to manufacture infrared optics in large quantities for defence applications.