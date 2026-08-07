India’s largest lender, State Bank of India, posted its Q1 FY27 net profit at Rs 21,121 crore, up over 10% year-on-year from Rs 19,160 crore reported in the year-ago period. Sequentially, its profit expanded 7% from Rs 19,683 crore reported in Q1 FY26.

The bottom line growth was driven by a sharp YoY decline in the bank’s loan loss provision. The lender’s operating profit for the period expanded 9.77% to Rs 33,529 crore from Rs 30,544 crore reported in the same quarter last year.

Improvement in NPA and lower loan loss provisions drive growth

For the reporting period, its loan loss provision fell 31.92% YoY to Rs 3,359 crore against Rs 4,934 crore reported in Q1 FY26.

For the April-June quarter, SBI’s net interest income (NII) stood at Rs 46,992 crore, jumping around 15% YoY from Rs 40,907 crore reported in the corresponding quarter last fiscal year.

SBI’s total income was reported at Rs 1.43 lakh crore, up 6% from Rs 1.35 lakh crore in the same quarter last year.

On the asset front, the state-owned bank saw improvement as its s gross NPA declined by 36 basis points YoY to 1.47% from 1.83% reported in the year-ago period. Also, net NPA inched down 9 basis points to 0.38% from 0.47% reported in the June quarter ended 2025.

SBI’s total deposits for the reporting quarter stood at Rs 60. 05 lakh crore, up 9.73% YoY in comparison to Rs 54.73 lakh crore reported in the same quarter last year.

SBI Q1 FY27 Financial Highlights

SBI’s business crossed the Rs 110 trillion mark, while its Deposits crossed Rs 60 trillion and its advances grew by Rs 50 trillion. SBI reported its Q1 FY27 Return on Assets (ROA) at 1.11% and Return on Equity (ROE) at 17.87%. These ratios are a critical measure of a bank’s profitability.

The bank’s net interest margin (NIM) rose 5 basis points to 2.86%, while its domestic NIM for Q1 FY27 improved 7 bps to 3%. SBI’s Whole Bank Advances registered a 18.63% YoY growth, with domestic growth at 18.15% YoY, and Foreign Offices’ Advances rose 21.38% YoY in rupee terms and 9.97% in dollar terms.

The state-owned lender’s Provision Coverage Ratio (PCR) in Q1 FY27 stood at 74.20% while PCR (incl. AUCA) was reported at 91.82%. As of June 2027, SBI’s Capital to Risk Weighted Assets Ratio (CRAR) stands at 15.67%

SBI share price

Following the announcement of its results, SBI’s share price rose 3% in Friday’s intraday session on the NSE. Over the past one month, its stock has delivered a return of more than 8%, while over the past six months it has been trading flat.