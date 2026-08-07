For many Noida and Greater Noida metro commuters, the Aqua Line has become an important link for daily travel. Currently, the corridor connects Noida Sector 51 to Depot Station in Greater Noida, covering 29.16 km with 21 stations.

To further expand the network and improve connectivity across Noida, Greater Noida and Delhi, the Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) has planned two new extensions — Sector 142 to Botanical Garden and Depot Station to Boraki Multi-Modal Transport Hub (MMTH).

In the latest update, Larsen & Toubro (L&T) has been selected to construct both corridors after emerging as the lowest bidder among nine agencies. The move is expected to help fast-track the project, while the upcoming extensions will provide smoother interchange options by connecting the Aqua Line with Delhi Metro, Indian Railways and other transport services.

Sector 142 to Botanical Garden: Route, length, stations

The Sector 142–Botanical Garden extension will be 11.56 km long and will include eight elevated metro stations. The corridor is planned to improve connectivity between Noida and Greater Noida, especially for commuters travelling through the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway.

The proposed stations on this route are Botanical Garden, Noida Sector 44, Noida Office, Noida Sector 97, Noida Sector 105, Noida Sector 108, Sector 93, Panchsheel Balak Inter College and Sector 142.

Botanical Garden to link Aqua Line with Delhi Metro

One of the biggest benefits of this extension will be the direct connection between the Aqua Line and the Delhi Metro network. At present, the operational Aqua Line does not have an interchange facility with Delhi Metro at any station.

Commuters travelling between the Aqua Line and Delhi Metro currently have to exit at Noida Sector 51 Metro station and reach the nearby Sector 52 Delhi Metro station by walking or using local transport options.

With this extension, Botanical Garden will become an interchange station between NMRC’s Aqua Line and Delhi Metro’s Blue and Magenta Lines. This will provide a smoother travel experience for commuters heading towards Delhi, Noida and other parts of the National Capital Region.

Depot Station to Boraki Extension: Route, length, stations

The second extension will connect Depot Station with Boraki Multi-Modal Transport Hub (MMTH) through a 2.60-km corridor featuring two elevated metro stations — Depot Station and Boraki MMTH.

This extension will strengthen transport connectivity in Noida and Greater Noida by linking the Aqua Line with multiple modes of transport. Boraki Station will serve as an interchange point, connecting the metro network with Indian Railways, an ISBT and a local bus terminal at the Boraki MMTH.

The multimodal facility is expected to make travel more convenient for residents of Noida and Greater Noida by bringing metro, rail and bus services together at one location.