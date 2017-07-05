India-Israel partnership has $25 billion revenue potential for start-ups: Nasscom and Accenture

The report comes amid Narendra Modi’s three-day visit to Israel – the first by an Indian Prime Minister to the Jewish nation.(Representative image ani Twitter)

Revenue worth USD 25 billion can be generated in India and Israel through cumulative cross- border investment into start-ups in these two countries, a joint report by Nasscom and Accenture today said. The report titled ‘Collaborative Innovation: The vehicle driving Indo-Israel prosperity’ noted India and Israel’s innovation ecosystems share unique innovation complementary traits in three areas — temperament, talent and technology. The report comes amid Narendra Modi’s three-day visit to Israel – the first by an Indian Prime Minister to the Jewish nation.

As technology products and services leaders, collaboration between India and Israel promises to unlock significant gains across key sectors of mutual interest, the report said. “Accenture and Nasscom have defined ‘Vision 25/25’, which states that a cumulative cross-border investment of USD 25 billion into Indian and Israeli start-ups by 2025 can create 25 world class products across different sectors, unleashing a revenue potential of up to USD 25 billion from these products by 2025,” it added.

The report highlighted that a systematic approach and an institutionalised framework is needed for India and Israel to capitalise on their complementary strengths.