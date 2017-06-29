In a first, Amazon India announces Prime Day on July 11: From mobile phones, shoes, clothes to cash back, here is all you need to know

Prime members will be able to enjoy 30 hours of shopping that starts on July 10 at 6 pm. (Photo: Reuters)

Amazon India on Thursday announced its first ever Prime Day to be held on July 11, 2017 for all Prime members. This is the first time in India when the Prime members will get an access to over 30 new launches from the country’s top brands. Prime members will be able to enjoy 30 hours of shopping that starts on July 10 at 6 pm. Along with this, Special offers worth Rs 1100 will be available for all Prime members shopping on Prime Day. Over 13 countries including the U.S., U.K., Spain, Mexico, Japan, Italy, India, Germany, France, China, Canada, Belgium and Austria every year celebrate Prime Day. According to Amit Agarwal, the SVP and Country Head, Amazon India, “Prime is our flagship program which brings to members the best of Amazon with unlimited free fast delivery, ad-free video streaming, exclusive selection and deals, and much more. We are thrilled to bring Prime Day to India, curating a special experience for our members with 30 hours of exclusive shopping and new streaming content.”

Here is a list of all the benefits that a Prime member will be able to avail-

1. Exclusive access to 30 new launches – Prime members will be the first in India to get exclusive access to the latest launches from over 30 major brands like Honor Mobile Phones, IFB, LG, Sharp, ASICS, Rocky S, GAP, Lavie, Louis Philippe, Lego, Delsey and Puma among others.

2. Thousands of Deals – Prime Day gives Prime members 30 hours to shop from great deals across a wide range of categories with new deals being added through the day.

3. Never before seen offers from Amazon Devices – Great deals on the newly launched Amazon Fire TV stick and Kindle

4. 20% Extra Cashback on Amazon Pay – Members topping up their balance starting June 29 will get extra 20% cashback upto Rs. 200/. When members use their Amazon Pay balance they can enjoy fast and easy checkouts, quicker refunds coupled with a secured shopping experience on Amazon.in.

5. Special Offers for every member – All Prime members who shop on Prime Day will get assured offers worth Rs.1100 from MakeMyTrip, BookMyShow and Swiggy.com. Customers using HDFC Bank debit and credit cards can avail a 15% cashback of upto Rs.2000/ on a minimum purchase of Rs. 5000/

6. Explore Deals you’re into – Find deals organized by most shopped for themes. From gadget gurus to those who are fashion forward – find your deals even faster. Watch, track and shop deals on-the-go with deal alerts on the Amazon App.