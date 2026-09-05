Train services connecting Assam and Mizoram have been impacted after heavy rainfall caused soil erosion near the railway track on the Katakhal-Bairabi section. Several trains have been cancelled, whereas others will start or terminate at Hailakandi on specified dates.

The affected stretch is between Jamira in Assam and Bairabi in Mizoram. As per the official release by the Northeast Frontier Railway (NRF), the soil erosion took place following rainfall on the evening of September 3.

Around 70 metres of railway track has been impacted, with the impact of soil erosion extending up to 40 metres from the track centre. NFR has started restoration work and is assessing the situation while closely monitoring the progress.

The location is also posing challenges for repair teams. NRF mentioned, “There is no direct road access to the affected site,” adding that, considering the site conditions and accessibility constraints, restoration work “may take sometime to complete.”

Which trains have been cancelled?

Passengers travelling on the affected routes should take note of the following cancellations:

Train Cancellation dates 15610 Sairang-Guwahati Express Sep 5, 7 and 9 15609 Guwahati-Sairang Express Sep 6 and 8 55667 Silchar-Bairabi Express Sep 5-9 55668 Bairabi-Silchar Express Sep 6-10 55669 Silchar-Sairang Express Sep 7-9 55670 Sairang-Silchar Express Sep 6, 8, 9 and 10

Two trains to start from Hailakandi

Apart from the cancellations, two trains originating from Sairang will commence from Hailakandi instead on specified dates.

Train Date(s) Change 15610 Sairang-Guwahati Express Sep 6 and 8 Starts from Hailakandi; Sairang-Hailakandi portion cancelled 13126 Sairang-Kolkata Express Sep 7 Starts from Hailakandi; Sairang-Hailakandi portion cancelled

Passengers slated to board these trains on the Sairang-Hailakandi stretch should note that services on this portion will remain cancelled on the respective dates.

Three Sairang-bound trains to terminate at Hailakandi

Three other trains will terminate at Hailakandi instead of continuing to Sairang.

Train Date(s) Change 15609 Guwahati-Sairang Express Sep 5, 7 and 9 Terminates at Hailakandi 13125 Kolkata-Sairang Express Sep 5 Terminates at Hailakandi 20508 Anand Vihar Terminal-Sairang Express Sep 6 Terminates at Hailakandi

For all three services, the Hailakandi-Sairang portion will remain cancelled on the respective dates.

Restoration work may take time

NFR also mentioned that it has “commenced restoration work at the site” and is assessing the situation while closely monitoring the restoration efforts.

However, with no direct road access to the affected location, completing the work could take time. The railway has not given a specified date by which train operations on the affected section will resume.

The announced train changes cover journeys between September 5 and September 10, depending on the service. Passengers who have booked tickets on these trains should take note of the cancellation, short-origination and short-termination dates while planning their journeys.