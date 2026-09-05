Mumbai local train passengers should plan their journeys carefully as Western Railway and Central Railway have announced multiple maintenance blocks, which will impact suburban services across different sections.

Western Railway will undertake a five-hour Jumbo Block between Churchgate and Mumbai Central on Sunday, September 6, while separate sleeper insertion work is being conducted at Andheri. Central Railway has announced special traffic and power blocks at Titwala for platform extension work.

Western Railway-5-hour Jumbo Block on September 6

Western Railway will undertake the Jumbo Block from 10:35 am to 3:35 pm on the UP and DOWN Through Lines between Churchgate and Mumbai Central for essential track, signalling and overhead equipment maintenance.

During the block, Through Line trains will run on Local Lines between Churchgate and Mumbai Central. Some UP and DOWN suburban services will be cancelled, whereas some will be short-terminated or reversed at Bandra/Dadar. Several services will also run with adjusted timings and routes.

“Some services may be affected beyond the block period because of operational adjustments.” Western Railway mentioned.

Andheri block-Check timings

Sleeper insertion work at Andheri is also undertaken on September 4 and 5.

Line Block timing Down Local 1:45 am-4:15 am, after BO91055 UP Local 1:05 am-4:05 am Down Fast 1:00 am-4:00 am

Western Railway said on its official X account, that some trains will be impacted, with the detailed list available at the Station’s Master’s office.

Central Railway: Titwala block to impact trains

Central Railway is extending the platform at Titwala to accommodate 15-coach trains. Special traffic and power blocks will be undertaken on the nights of September 4/5 and September 6/7 from midnight to 5 am.

The work will affect suburban as well as Mail/Express trains. Suburban services will not be available between Titwala and Kasara during the block period.

Central Railway: Suburban trains cancelled

Direction Cancelled services DOWN CSMT-Titwala: 10:00 pm, 10:50 pm DOWN CSMT-Kasara: 8:41 am, 8:41 pm, 10:47 pm, 12:08 am DOWN CSMT-Thane: 8:08 am DOWN Thane-Titwala: 5:35 am DOWN Kurla-Kalyan: 5:59 pm UP Titwala-CSMT: 6:13 am, 9:00 pm, 10:06 pm UP Thane-CSMT: 9:28 am UP Kalyan-CSMT: 7:02 pm UP Kasara-CSMT: 3:51 am UP Titwala-Parel: 8:09 am

Trains to be short-terminated and short-originated

Scheduled service Revised operation CSMT-Titwala, 11:16 pm Short-terminated at Thane CSMT-Titwala, 11:42 pm Short-terminated at Thane Titwala-CSMT, 3:56 am Starts from Thane at 4:44 am Titwala-CSMT, 4:32 am Starts from Thane at 5:19 am

Titwala: Last and first locals around the block

Service Departure Last Down local towards Kasara CSMT 9:32 pm Last Down local towards Titwala CSMT 9:20 pm Last Up local towards CSMT Kasara 10:00 pm Last Asangaon-Thane local Asangaon 11:08 pm First Down local towards Kasara after block CSMT 4:19 am First Up local towards CSMT Kasara 4:59 am First Up local from Titwala Titwala 5:11 am

What should passengers do?

Western Railway has asked passengers to ‘plan your journey in advance” and “check the latest information before travelling.” Commuters have also been advised to follow station announcements.

Central Railway has similarly asked the passengers to verify the timetable before their journey and plan accordingly.