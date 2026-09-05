Tata Consultancy Services’ (TCS) subsidiary HyperVault AI Data Center Limited has secured 264 acres of land in Hyderabad to develop a large-scale artificial intelligence data centre campus with capacity of up to 1 gigawatt, as demand for high-density computing infrastructure grows.

The campus will be purpose-built to serve frontier AI companies and hyperscalers, supporting high-density GPU deployments for AI training, inference and advanced computing workloads. The development will be carried out in phases, depending on customer demand and technology requirements.

At full build-out, the campus is expected to rank among the most advanced and largest AI infrastructure campuses in India. HyperVault and its partners are expected to invest up to Rs 70,000 crore to build and manage the infrastructure.

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AI Infrastructure Ecosystem

The project will incorporate green energy and water-neutral design principles. It is also expected to catalyse the wider AI infrastructure ecosystem in India across power, cooling, networking, construction, engineering and operations, while generating several thousand direct and indirect jobs in the region.

Strategic Vision

Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy described the project as historic for both Telangana and India.

“This establishes that Hyderabad is now at the forefront of the global AI revolution with a strong focus on infrastructure. This decade is one of Artificial Intelligence. Access to AI models and compute is fast-becoming public infrastructure and having this compute reside in Telangana gives us an advantage,” said the Chief Minister.

IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu, who led the negotiations for the partnership, said the agreement reflected the state’s approach to attracting technology investments.

“We tell the investors and corporations across the world, Telangana Means Business. We move at the speed and with clarity of process that matches the expectations of the tech and corporate world.”

He added, “This agreement germinated from a conversation between the Hon’ble Chief Minister with N. Chandrasekaran, Chairman of Tata Sons, in Davos in January this year. Since then, within a few months, officials and our friends at HyperVault and TCS have moved at the speed of thought to make this happen.”

TCS CEO and managing director K Krithivasan said the project would advance the company’s “Infrastructure-to-Intelligence” strategy.

“HyperVault advances TCS’ Infrastructure-to-Intelligence strategy by bringing together AI-ready infrastructure with our cloud, engineering, enterprise transformation and AI capabilities. Hyderabad offers the scale, talent and ecosystem to serve global customers.”

HyperVault CEO and managing director Deepesh Kiran Nanda said the facility would focus on higher-density infrastructure, liquid cooling, larger power blocks and faster deployment for frontier AI companies and hyperscalers.

“We are building infrastructure for where AI is going: higher density, liquid cooling, larger power blocks and faster deployment. Hyderabad gives us the foundation to build that at scale for frontier AI companies and hyperscalers.”