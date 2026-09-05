The underground section of Patna Metro Corridor-2 is set to move into an important electrical and traction systems phase, with the Delhi Metro Corporation (DMRC) inviting bids for works estimated at Rs 121.12 crore.

As per the official tender document, Package PE-06A covers electrical and traction works for the underground section of Corridor 2. The work includes 25 kV AC traction using Rigid Overhead Equipment (OHE), 33 kV Auxiliary Sub Stations (ASS) and associated cabling, along with their design, installation, supply, commissioning and testing.

This development marks progress on the key electrical works planned for the underground section of the corridor.

What does the Rs 121.12 crore package cover?

The approximate cost of the work is RS 121.12 crore, including 18% GST, as per the official tender. The package covers traction and associated electrical infrastructure for the underground section, including the 25 kV AC Rigid OHE system, 33 kV auxiliary substations and cabling.

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Key tender details:

Package: PE-06A

Estimated cost: Rs 121.12 crore, including 18% GST

Work includes: 25 kV AC traction (Rigid OHE), 33 kV Auxiliary Sub Stations and associated cabling

Completion period: 24 months

Bid submission: September 23, 2026 from 9 am to September 30, 2026 up to 3 pm

Bid opening: October 1, 2026 at 3 pm

DMRC has invited online open e-tenders through Local Competitive Bidding (LCB) from eligible applicants.

Patna Metro Line 2: route, stations and length

Corrdior-2 will interlink Patna Railway Station with New ISBT, providing Metro Connectivity to several important destinations across the city.

The Patna-New ISBT corridors is 14.45 km long. Of this, 9.9 km is elevated and 4.55 km underground. The corridor is planned with 12 stations, which comprises of nine elevated and three underground.

The corridor will include Gandhi Maidan, Rajendra Nagar, Transport Nagar, Mahatma Gandhi Setu and ISBT.

The Patna Metro Rail Project consists of two corridors, namely Danapur-Mithapur and Patna Railways Station-New ISBT, which was sanctioned by the Union Cabinet in 2019 at an estimated cost of Rs 13.365.77 crore.

How will Patna Metro help commuters?

The Metro project was designed to provide eco-friendly and sustainable public transport for commuters, visitors, industrial workers, visitors and travellers.

The approved corridors were also designed with multimodal integration with railway stations and ISBT, along with feeder connectivity through buses, Non-Motorised Transport (NMT) and Intermediate Public Transport (IPT).

Latest updates on Patna Metro

Recently, Patna Metro Rail Corporation Limited (PMRCL) announced a major underground construction milestone on September 1.

According to PMRCL’s official post on X on September 1, Patna Metro achieved its ninth TBM breakthrough under Package PC-03, completing the 5.2-km underground tunnelling stretch from Moin-ul-Haq Metro Station to Patna Junction Metro Station on the up line.

PMRCL stated the breakthrough was also the last breakthrough of TBM-1 on this stretch, completing the machine’s tunnelling journey on the section.