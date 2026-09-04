Adani Group is currently planning and executing more than 600 million sq ft of property development, Pranav Adani, executive director at Adani Enterprises, said at an event in Mumbai on Thursday.

This is more than seven times the 80 million sq ft of residential and commercial properties that DLF, the country’s largest listed developer, has either under development or planned for launch. DLF has an additional 137 million sq ft of development potential in residential properties and about 60 million sq ft of potential rental space.

Around airports and city-side infrastructure, Adani Group is looking at another 150 million sq ft over the next 15-20 years, Adani said at the Real Estate & Infrastructure Investors Summit 2026, organised by real estate developers’ body Naredco Maharashtra.

“Scale matters — but only when it improves the way people live, work and move,”he added.

Around Mumbai and Navi Mumbai airports, nearly 440 acres are planned as connected districts for business, hospitality, retail, entertainment and public life, he said. Mumbai International Airport Ltd (MIAL), majority-owned by Adani Group, operates Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) in Mumbai. The group also operates Navi Mumbai International Airport, which began operations last year.

About 70% of Adani Group’s first-phase Airport City investment of more than ₹20,000 crore is concentrated in Mumbai and Navi Mumbai, Adani said.

“These are not merely developments at the edge of airports — I see them as the new economic gateways for Mumbai 3.0,” he said.

In July, a report by GROHE-Hurun said Gautam Adani could be building “India’s largest real estate business”. It said Adani and his family saw a 73% increase in their real estate wealth.

The surge helped Gautam Adani and his family claim the No. 1 spot for the first time on the GROHE-Hurun India Real Estate Rich List, overtaking DLF’s Rajiv Singh and family.

ALSO READ Adani Energy Solutions bags Rs 4,700 crore transmission project in Maharashtra for renewable power evacuation



Adani Properties, led by Pranav Adani and Rajesh Adani, was the biggest gainer among the top 10 in the 2026 GROHE-Hurun India Real Estate 150 List, adding ₹38,000 crore to reach a valuation of ₹90,400 crore.

Pranav Adani said the challenge at the group’s Dharavi redevelopment project in Mumbai is different and “deeply human”. The 621-acre project will touch more than a million lives, he said.

Adani’s urban redevelopment push

Adani, along with the Maharashtra government’s Dharavi Redevelopment Authority, is developing Dharavi, touted as Asia’s largest slum.

“As the one leading this massive urban regeneration project, I am deeply conscious that Dharavi is a vibrantly alive ecosystem, packed with homes, workshops, markets, faiths, friendships and many generations of memory,” he said.

The group aims to protect Dharavi’s livelihoods, preserve its community networks and provide eligible residents with the dignity of secure homes, modern infrastructure and better public spaces, he said.

On the Motilal Nagar project in Goregaon, Adani said the scale was again significant — about 142 acres and approximately 3,700 existing tenements. The aim, however, is simpler: to rebuild a neighbourhood and create a walkable, mixed-use “15-minute” community where daily needs are closer and everyday life is easier.