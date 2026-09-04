State-owned shipping firm Cochin Shipyard has announced the record date for its final dividend payout of Rs 1.50 per share. If approved, the dividend will be paid on each share of Rs 5, and beneficiaries will receive the payout by the end of October.

The Miniratna PSU shall seek the approval of its shareholders at the company’s forthcoming annual general meeting to confirm the payment of the final dividend. So if you wish to receive the payment, here are all the details you need to know

Cochin Shipyard: Dividend record date

The shipping PSU has fixed the record date of Friday, September 18, to determine shareholder eligibility for its final dividend of Rs 1.50 per share. However, the payout is subject to approval of shareholders at its ensuing AGM, which is scheduled to take place on September 29.

If approved at the AGM, beneficiaries will receive the said payment within 30 days of the date of declaration, i.e., by October 28. With this addition, the company’s total dividend payment for FY26 would stand at Rs 9.00 per share.

“The final dividend for the financial year 2025-26, as recommended by the Board of Directors, if approved at the AGM, will be paid, subject to deduction of tax at source, by October 28, 2026, i.e., within 30 days from the date of approval,” the company said in its regulatory filing.

Prior to this, Cochin Shipyard had paid two interim dividends of Rs 4.00 and Rs 3.50 per share, respectively.

Cochin Shipyard: Q1 FY27 result

For Q1 FY27, the shipping major reported its consolidated net profit at Rs 151.5 crore, down around 20% year-on-year from Rs 188 crore reported in the same quarter last year. The PSU’s revenue from operations for the April-June quarter advanced over 2% YoY to Rs 1,094 crore against Rs 1,069 crore reported in the year-ago period.

Cochin Shipyard share price

Cochin Shipyard’s share price was up 2% in Friday’s intraday trade. The PSU’s share price has delivered a return of nearly 6% over the past one month, while over the past six months, its stock has advanced around 5%.