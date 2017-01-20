Govt’s digital push to increase smartphone adoption: Samsung

People are finding them more convenient than cash payments. Due to demonetisation, digital mode of payments have increased. (Reuters)

Samsung India on Thursday said that the mobile phone industry in the country has fully recovered from the “minor” effects of demonetisation, and that the Centre’s push for a cashless economy and digital mode of payments will provide a push to the growth of the smartphone market in the country.

On the sidelines of the launch of Galaxy C9 Pro in Ahmedabad, Manu Sharma, vice president (Mobile Business), Samsung India told reporters, “Thanks to the government’s cashless push, people have developed a habit of making payments using various e-wallet services. People are finding them more convenient than cash payments. Due to demonetisation, digital mode of payments have increased.