CPCB permits Tata Chemicals to start operation at Haldia plant

The fertiliser plant at Haldia manufactures DAP, SSP and complex NPK fertilisers wherein ammonia is used as one of the feedstock. (Photo: IE)

The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) has permitted Tata Chemicals to resume operations at Haldia fertiliser plant as it revoked earlier order to shut down the plant for alleged non-compliance with prescribed norms for liquid affluent discharge. Tata Chemicals, which is primarily into manufacturing of salt, chemicals and fertilisers, had written to the CPCB for rescinding the order, issued in March this year. In a filing to the BSE, the company informed that it has “received letter dated July 6 from CPCB revoking their earlier order and permitting the company to resume the operations at Haldia plant”. The plant operations at Haldia resumed today.

Earlier, Tata Chemicals had submitted the reports of parallel samples, which was drawn on the same day as CPCB confirming the compliance with the prescribed norms by the State Pollution Control Board approved lab. “On March 11, 2017, the company has received a notice from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) directing the company under Section 5 of the Environment Protection Act, 1986 to shut down plant operations at Haldia, West Bengal for alleged non-compliance with the prescribed norms for liquid affluent discharge,” Tata Chemicals had said. The order was based on the analysis of sample drawn on January 9, 2017, by CPCB.