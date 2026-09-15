Initial Public Offerings (IPOs) have flooded Google searches as major mainboard issues are set to debut and close this week. From their subscription timelines to their grey market premiums, market participants are continuously monitoring mainboard offers like the NSE IPO, Hero Motors IPO, and Manik Plastech IPO.

Here are the top five IPOs that have dominated Google searches this month:

NSE IPO to open on September 17

After years of delay, India’s largest stock exchange is set to open its Rs 22,562 crore issue on September 17. A total of ten investors will offload 12.64 crore shares of Rs 1 each through the offer for sale route. Its issue price band has been fixed at Rs 1,700 to Rs 1,785 per share.

NSE IPO will close its bidding window on September 21, with its tentative listing scheduled for September 24. Investors can bid in lots of eight shares and thereafter. As per various trackers, in the unlisted markets, shares of NSE are trading at a premium of Rs 208 or 11.65%, translating into a listing price of 1,993.

However, readers should know that GMP is an unofficial metric to guess the listing price and is vulnerable to market volatility. Kotak Mahindra Capital is the book-running lead manager of the issue, while MUFG Intime India is the registrar to the offer.

Manika Plastech IPO to close on September 16

Manika Plastech’s IPO of Rs 125 crore, which has been subscribed 0.94x so far, will close for subscription on September 16. The company has fixed its share price band at Rs 40 to Rs 43 per share.

Based on the upper end of the price band, retail investors can bid for a minimum of one lot comprising 348 shares, translating into an investment of Rs 14,964. The retail portion was oversubscribed on the very first day at 2.18x.

The issue comprises a fresh component of Rs 92.50 crore and an OFS of Rs 33 crore. Currently, its GMP is reported at Rs 11, suggesting a listing price of Rs 54. The company is expected to list on the bourses on September 21.

Hero Motors IPO GMP at 28%

The automotive major’s Rs 1,000 crore book build issue will open for public bidding on September 16. Of the total float, the company will raise Rs 600 crore through a fresh issue, while the remaining Rs 400 crore will be raised through the OFS route.

The fresh capital will be deployed towards debt repayment, meeting the company’s capital expenditure obligations for a new facility, and funding its inorganic growth requirements. The IPO will close for bidding on September 18, and its tentative listing date is fixed for September 23.

The company fixed its share price band at Rs 79 to Rs 84 per share. In the unlisted markets, its shares are trading at a premium of Rs 24 or 28.57%, suggesting a listing price of Rs 108, based on the upper end of the price band.

ICICI Securities, DAM Capital Advisors, and JM Financial are the merchant bankers of the issue, while KFin Technologies has been appointed as its registrar.

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SS Retail IPO to open on September 16

The retail chain’s issue, which will open on September 16, will raise Rs 500 crore through the Indian primary markets, including a fresh component of Rs 360 crore and an OFS of the remaining Rs 140 crore.

Its issue price band has been fixed at Rs 403 to Rs 424, and as per the latest update, its stock is trading at a premium of Rs 140 in the grey market, suggesting a listing price of Rs 564. Investors can bid for a lot of 35 shares and in multiples thereof.

The issue will close for subscription on September 18, and SS is expected to list on stock exchanges on September 23. The IPO is being managed by Anand Rathi Advisors and Emkay Global Financial Services, while KFin Technologies is the registrar to the issue.

Jindal Supreme IPO to close on September 18

The pipe manufacturer will open its offer on September 16, bid for three days, and close on September 18. The Rs 124.88 crore offer comprises a fresh issue of 1.07 crore shares amounting to Rs 99.89 crore and an OFS of 26.87 lakh shares of Rs 24.99 crore.

Its share price band has been fixed at Rs 88 to Rs 93, and its last reported GMP stands at 29% or Rs 27, suggesting a listing price of Rs 120, based on the upper end of the price band.

It is expected to be listed on stock exchanges on September 23, and Sarthi Capital Advisors has been appointed as its book-running lead manager, while Bigshare Services is the registrar to the issue.

Of the total float, the company will deploy Rs 71 crore towards repayment and prepayment of its outstanding borrowings.