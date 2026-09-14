Road connectivity between Thane and Navi Mumbai is set to get a boost with a new creek bridge planned between the two cities.

The proposed bridge will provide an additional route for road users travelling between the two urban centres and is expected to ease connectivity in the region.



The bridge will connect Kopri in Thane East with Patni in Navi Mumbai, creating a direct link between key roads on either side of the creek. According to The Indian Express, the new crossing could also help reduce travel time between Thane and Navi Mumbai once completed.

Project moves ahead with Rs 561 cr contract

The Kopri-Patni creek bridge project recently gained some momentum, with Akshya Infra Projects Pvt Ltd emerging as the lowest bidder for the Rs 561.30 crore contract.

The contract covers the design and construction of the creek bridge from Kopri to Patni, along with its approach road. The project is being taken up by the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA).

Kopri-Patni Creek Bridge: Length and Connectivity

According to The Indian Express, the proposed bridge will be around 1.4 km long and six lanes wide. It will connect Kopri in Thane East with Patni in Navi Mumbai.

The bridge will begin at Mith Bandar Road in Kopri, around 750 metres from Thane railway station. It will cross Thane Creek and land near Airoli Knowledge City Road in Navi Mumbai.

The project will also provide a direct connection between Thane Station Road and the Thane-Belapur Road corridor, creating a new road link between the two sides.

New bridge to ease pressure on existing bridges

The Kopri-Patni bridge is expected to provide an additional route for people travelling between Thane and Navi Mumbai. At present, the Airoli-Mulund Creek Bridge and Kalwa Creek Bridge are among the key road links connecting the two areas.

Once completed, the new crossing is expected to ease pressure on these existing bridges and reduce travel time between the two sides of the creek, particularly during peak hours.