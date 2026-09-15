After a long weekend, market activity has resumed, and more than 180 stocks are set to turn ex-dividend this week. Key stocks to watch include Cochin Shipyard, Vinati Organics, and Dilip Buildcon will be in the limelight over their dividend payout.

High investor-interest stocks like Karnataka Bank, RITES, and Hindustan Copper are also nearing record dates. Midcaps like Morepen Laboratories, Prakash Industries, and Aarti Pharma are also in the limelight.

Here are all the major stocks you need to monitor this week:

September 15: Dilip Buildcon and Karnataka Bank to turn ex-date

A total of 37 companies are set to turn ex-date on Tuesday, September 15. Of these, Dilip Buildcon’s Rs 1 final dividend, Karnataka Bank’s Rs 5 final dividend, and Blue Dart Express’s Rs 25 final dividend will be in focus.

India Tourism Development Corp’s Rs 2.95 per share final dividend and Aarti Pharmalabs’ Rs 2 final dividend will also garner investor interest.

September 16: Hindustan Copper in focus

As copper’s prices continue to rally, Hindustan Copper’s stock will remain in high focus as the company will check its record books on Wednesday, September 16, for its Rs 1.68 per share final dividend.

Bajaj Steel Industries Rs 1 per share final dividend, Bajaj Finserv’s Rs 0.10 final dividend, and Vinati Organic’s Rs 8.50 per share final dividend will also gain traction over their record dates. A total of 39 stocks will turn ex-dividend on September 16.

September 17: IRCON International to turn ex-date

A total of 32 companies will check their record books on Thursday, September 17. However, markets will watch the stock of IRCON International, as the rail PSU will turn ex-date for its Rs 0.70 per share final dividend payout.

Gujarat Fluorochemicals’ Rs 3 per share final dividend payout will also remain in focus.

September 18: Cochin Shipyard in limelight

This would mark the heaviest day for corporate India as a total of 61 companies will check their record books on Friday, September 18. Defence PSU, Cochin Shipyard’s Rs 1.50 per share final dividend will gain high traction.

Hinduja Global Solutions Rs 5 per share final dividend, LT Foods Rs 1 per share final dividend, will also remain in focus. Streets will also watch out for the final dividend of Relaxo Footwears, Rs 3.50 per share, and KRBL’s Rs 4.50 per share final dividend.

September 19: Olectra Greentech to turn ex-dividend

A total of 18 stocks are set to turn ex-dividend on Saturday, September 19. Of these, the dividend payout of EV bus maker Olectra Greentech, Rs 0.60 per share, will be in high focus. Mid-cap pharma firm, Morepen Laboratories, Rs 0.20 per share final dividend will also be watched out for.

September 20: RITES Rs 2.75 final dividend in focus

PSU rail consultancy firm, RITES, will check its record books on Sunday, September 20, to determine the shareholder eligibility for its Rs 2.75 per share final dividend payout.

Conclusion

A total of 188 stocks will turn ex-dividend this week. PSU’s like Cochin Shipyard, RITES, and IRCON International will garner high investor interest. Meanwhile, large-caps like Hindustan Copper and Bajaj Finserv will also remain on investors’ radar.