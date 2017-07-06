Vistara sale: Airline announces two-day Monsoon offer, ticket prices from Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru and others start at Rs 799

Airfare sale: The Vistara Monsoon offer is valid for travel between July 21 and September 20.

Full-service air carrier Vistara has announced a monsoon offer and as a part of the sale, all-inclusive fares start at Rs 799 for economy class passengers. Fares for premium economy class start from Rs 2,099. The offer is valid for travel between July 21 and September 20 and bookings under the sale will be open for 48 hours between July 6 and July 7, the airline said. Airlines in India have slashed fares across selected routes including Mumbai, Delhi, Goa, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad, to fill planes ahead of the lean season which will begin at the end of June.

The Rs 799 fare is only for the Srinagar-Jammu route. The Delhi-Chandigarh and the Delhi-Amritsar fare is Rs 1,199; Delhi-Lucknow and Delhi-Srinagar Rs 1,499; Delhi-Mumbai Rs 2,099; Delhi-Leh Rs 2,899; Kolkata-Port Blair 2,799 and Delhi- Port Blair Rs 5,299, Vistara’s statement said. Seats under this offer are limited and available on a first-come, first served basis. Bookings under this sale are open for July 6 and July 7, 2017, for travel between July 21, 2017, and September 20, 2017. Earlier in June, Today Vistara had announced a 5-day sale, where it is offering flight tickets beginning at a price of Rs 849.

Under the Vistara offer, you can plan and book your tickets to some famous holiday destinations like Goa, Port Blair, Leh (Ladakh), Jammu, Srinagar, Kochi, Guwahati, Amritsar, Bhubaneswar. You can also travel to metro cities such as Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai and Bengaluru.

Commenting on the sale, Sanjiv Kapoor, Vistara’s Chief Strategy and Commercial Officer, said, “Our frequent flyers tell us that nothing comes close to the experience of flying Vistara, where meals and beverages are always complimentary, and the service world class, as one would expect from an airline brought to you by Tata and Singapore Airlines. This limited-period Sale offers flyers the chance to sample the fabulous Vistara experience at fares that are too good to ignore.”

Bookings for the sale can be made at www.airvistara.com, or Vistara’s iOS and Android mobile apps, at Vistara’s Airport Ticket Offices (ATOs), through Vistara’s call centre, and through Online Travel Agencies (OTAs) and travel agents.