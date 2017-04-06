Yogi Adityanath’s UP wave reaches Karnataka shores, raids to be conducted in Bengaluru to shut down illegal meat shops

After Yogi Adityanath’s crackdown on illegal slaughterhouses in Uttar Pradesh, other states have also taken steps in the same direction. (Source: PTI)

After Yogi Adityanath’s crackdown on illegal slaughterhouses in Uttar Pradesh, other states have also taken steps in the same direction. In the latest developments, Yogi wave has reached Souther parts of the country as well with Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), the city corporation of Bengaluru announcing to form squads that will conduct raids to shut down illegal meat shops in Bengaluru.

According to the reports in Times of India, BBMP has made a list of about 250 illegal meat shops in the city which houses about 3,600 meat shops in total. “We will soon form two squads to conduct surprise inspections and shut illegal meat shops,” said Dr Sriram, in-charge and deputy director, animal husbandry, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), the report added.

Bengaluru has some strict guidelines for setting up meat shops in the city. The license is provided for two different categories: one, for shops that sell fresh cut meat and second, for shops that have cold storage facilities. Also, near the Outer Ring Road, shops are only allowed if the road width is over 40 feet while for other places, the road width has to be at least 60 feet. The owners also have to get the willingness of the neighbours.

The new UP CM Yogi Adityanath, in one of his first decisions after taking the office, announced a ban on all the illegal slaughterhouses in the state. The BJP document had observed that due to cow smuggling, dairy-based industries have failed to flourish. It noted that during the past state governments there has been a fall in cattle count, reflecting that bovine smuggling was rampant. Earlier, three meat shops were set ablaze in Hathras amid worries over Yogi Adityanath’s rule in UP