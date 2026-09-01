In a big win for the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), the Supreme Court quashed all police cases registered against protesters during demonstrations over the NEET paper leak. The top court used its extraordinary powers under Article 142 of the Constitution to scrap the FIRs.

The development came following a submission by Delhi Police and governments of four NDA-ruled states, requesting the court to quash the cases against protesters.

“Keeping in view future of young protestors who bonafidely came to protest, we find it a fit case to invoke Article 142. These applications are allowed,” the bench led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant ordered, saying it was exercising its special powers to protect the future of these students.

“If there is any other FIR registered with regard to same incidents of protests between 20-25 July in any state/UT which is not formally brought to our notice, they shall not be pursued or investigated and shall be taken as closed for all intents and purposes,” the bench said, according to The Indian Express.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre and Delhi Police, told the bench that the Centre remains committed to fulfilling all three assurances given to the CJP leadership during a meeting between the Centre and the party.

The first assurance was that the Centre would not pursue FIRs registered between July 20 and July 25. The Centre had also assured that no fresh FIRs would be registered in connection with the matter. The third assurance was that the government would pay compensation to students who died by suicide allegedly in connection with the NEET paper leak.

“As of now, we are committed to fulfilling all three assurances,” SG Tushar Mehta said, according to news agency ANI.

Union Minister JP Nadda said that the centre made the assurance “keeping the students’ future in mind”.

“In line with this, we also consulted with the governments in states ruled by the Bharatiya Janata Party, and we are now fulfilling that assurance. We welcome the decision announced by the CJP spokesperson at a press conference to call off the protest scheduled for September 5. The progress and development of the youth remain the government’s top priority,” he said, according to

‘True justice has been served’

CJP leader Abhijeet Dipke welcomed the Supreme Court’s judgment , saying that “true justice has been served” for students and families who had raised their voices over the controversy.

“I want to thank the Court very much that today, true justice has been served for all those who were fighting at Jantar Mantar for the children who committed suicide in the NEET exam. Today, true justice has also been served for the families who lost their children due to the paper leak,” Dipke said while speaking to reporters.

The court has, however, allowed the Centre to register fresh cases against 2,873 people with criminal records who were part of the protestors in Delhi.

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The Supreme Court also asked the Centre to formulate a pan-India policy for payment of compensation to NEET aspirants who died by suicide over the exam’s cancellation. The court said this compensation should be paid within three months.

CJP calls off Sept 5 march

The withdrawal of cases against protesters was among the key demands of the CJP, which forced the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan in July.

Accusing the Centre of going back on its promise of withdrawing cases, the CJP had announced a march on September 5. Following the Supreme Court’s ruling on Tuesday, the march was called off.

“As co-convenor of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), I want to state that in view of the positive assurances of the Government of India and the judicial sanctity bestowed upon them today, and in view of the order being passed by this Hon’ble Court, the CJP deems it appropriate to withdraw the call for the march on 5th September and looks forward to the compliance of today’s order,” Das told the three-judge bench, also comprising Justice Joymalya Bagchi and Justice V Mohana.