India’s priorities on terrorism, connectivity, technology and youth cooperation found space in the outcomes of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation’s 26th summit in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, with the group adopting the Bishkek Declaration and more than 20 decisions and statements.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had outlined three pillars for India’s engagement with the SCO — Security, Connectivity and Opportunity — and called for these to be translated into concrete outcomes. Several India-led or India-supported initiatives were subsequently reflected in the summit outcomes.

Addressed the SCO Summit in Bishkek.



This Summit is special because we are marking 25 years since the start of SCO.



Here are the points I’ve raised in the Summit👇🏼 pic.twitter.com/oYZLLFvztf — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 1, 2026

Here are seven key takeaways for India from the summit.

1. SCO backs India’s push against ‘double standards’ on terrorism

One of the most significant outcomes for India was the language on terrorism in the Bishkek Declaration. The declaration said “double standards” in the fight against terrorism are unacceptable and called for international efforts to combat terrorism, including the cross-border movement of terrorists. It also rejected attempts to exploit terrorist, separatist and extremist groups for political purposes.

This closely aligns with India’s long-standing position that terrorism must be dealt with collectively and that countries should not distinguish between different forms of terrorism based on political considerations.

PM Modi, speaking at the summit in the presence of Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, called for the dismantling of the entire ecosystem supporting terrorism, including terrorist financing, recruitment, radicalisation and safe havens. He said countries that use terrorism as an instrument of state policy must be sent a strong message.

2. New SCO mechanisms to tackle security threats and narcotics

The summit also moved beyond broad declarations on security. India highlighted the establishment of SCO centres dealing with security threats, organised crime, information security and narcotics. The group also approved regulations for the executive committee of the SCO Anti-Narcotics Centre.

The outcomes include programmes aimed at combating drug addiction and improving cooperation against synthetic drugs and their precursors.

For India, the development is relevant because New Delhi has increasingly linked narcotics trafficking with organised crime and wider security threats.

3. English becomes an official and working language of the SCO

One of the clearest institutional changes backed by India was the inclusion of English as an official and working language of the SCO.

The PMO said India had led and supported this initiative, which was incorporated into the SCO Charter. Until now, Russian and Chinese have been the organisation’s official and working languages.

The change gives India greater room to engage with the grouping in English and could make communication and institutional participation easier for Indian officials, businesses, researchers and other stakeholders.

4. India gets backing for its youth and science initiatives

The summit also gave a push to India’s efforts to increase youth and scientific engagement within the SCO.

The Bishkek outcomes support the regular holding of the SCO Young Scientists Forum and further youth cooperation. The declaration also noted the contribution of the SCO Young Authors Conference.

India will also host the first SCO Civilisation Dialogue Forum later in 2026. The PMO identified the forum, along with the Young Scientist Forum and Young Author’s Conclave, as initiatives led or supported by India.

That gives India another platform to build people-to-people, academic and cultural links across the SCO region.

5. Connectivity gets an India-friendly push – but with a sovereignty caveat

Connectivity was another major area where India’s position was reflected.

PM Modi said India supports connectivity initiatives that connect markets, facilitate trade and open new opportunities for growth. But he stressed that such projects must respect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all countries.

For India, that caveat is important because New Delhi has consistently opposed connectivity projects that it believes violate its sovereignty or territorial integrity.

PM Modi also called for practical improvements to connectivity, including simpler customs procedures, digital documentation and more efficient logistics networks.

That shifts the conversation from simply building roads, railways and corridors to reducing the administrative and logistical barriers that can slow cross-border trade.

6. West Asia war puts energy, shipping and supply chains on the SCO agenda

The ongoing US-Israel-Iran conflict also featured prominently in the summit’s outcomes.

The Bishkek Declaration expressed concern over developments around Iran and condemned US military strikes on Iranian territory, citing civilian casualties and economic damage. It called for conflicts to be resolved through political and diplomatic means.

For India, however, the broader economic significance lies in the impact of the conflict on energy and trade.

PM Modi warned that the West Asia crisis was no longer confined to the region and was affecting global energy security, maritime trade and supply chains.

That is particularly important for India because disruptions in key maritime routes can feed into energy costs, freight rates and the movement of goods.

7. Energy cooperation and climate-related outcomes get a bigger role

The summit also produced outcomes covering energy conservation, energy efficiency and the development of energy systems.

The PMO said more than 20 decisions and statements were adopted in areas including climate, nuclear safety, energy conservation and combating drug addiction.

The SCO’s wider economic agenda includes expanding energy cooperation and improving the resilience of energy systems. The outcomes therefore give India another multilateral platform to push discussions around energy security, efficiency and technology cooperation.

What happens next?

The Bishkek summit also marks a change in the SCO’s immediate political calendar. Pakistan will take over the SCO presidency and host the next meeting of the Council of Heads of State in 2027.

That will make India’s engagement with the grouping particularly significant over the coming year.

For India, the Bishkek summit therefore produced a mix of security, institutional, technology, connectivity and economic outcomes. The bigger test will be whether these decisions translate into practical cooperation, particularly on terrorism, trade corridors, energy security and technology, rather than remaining commitments in a joint declaration.