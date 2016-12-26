Woman finds Rs 100 cr in Jan-Dhan account, approaches PMO

Unable to believe it, she said she asked the person standing next to her in the queue to check it and he confirmed the same amount. She went to another ATM of YES bank nearby and found the same balance. (Reuters)

Shocked to find nearly Rs 100 crore in her Jan-Dhan account in a Meerut branch of a state-run bank, a woman here on Monday sought the PMO’s intervention after the bank officials did not attend to her complaint and kept asking her to come some other time.

In the complaint to the PMO, sent by her husband Ziledar Singh, Sheetal Yadav said she maintained a Jan-Dhan account in Sharda road branch of the State Bank of India (SBI). On December 18, she went to draw money from the ATM of ICICI bank near their house and was shocked to see that her account stood at Rs 99,99,99,394.

Unable to believe it, she said she asked the person standing next to her in the queue to check it and he confirmed the same amount. She went to another ATM of YES bank nearby and found the same balance.

She continued to visit her bank for two days but the staff did not attend to her complaint and asked her to come after a day when the branch manager would assist her to rectify the matter. When she again went to the bank, she was sent back under another pretext.

Singh, who works in a transformer manufacturing company, said that his wife, working in the packaging department of a factory, draws a salary of Rs 5,000 per month while he also works on a meagre salary. They were shocked when this huge amount came into her account.

Frustrated over the local bank staff’s attitude, Singh said he asked an educated person to help them to send a mail to the PMO.

“We have posted a mail on December 26 to the PMO to help us in solving our problem from where about Rs 100 crore came into the account where the maximum limit of deposit is restricted to Rs 50,000 only,” he said, showing the ATM slips and bank passbook to the media.

No bank employee was available for comments.