UP elections: BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain shocks with ‘Muslim’ comment

On being asked why Bharatiya Janata Party’s candidate list from Uttar Pradesh does not feature any Muslim names, BJP spokesperson, Shahnawaz Hussain on Sunday said if there were even 20 BJP workers who were capable of winning the elections they would have given them tickets. “It doesn’t matter if we had given them (Muslims) tickets or not, if we thought of 20 Muslim names on a fair platform we would have considered,” said Hussain. He said that its not that BJP has been unfair on religious grounds.

But many Muslim BJP workers seemed unhappy when none of their names featured in BJP’s third list, to which Hussain exclaimed that “if some workers are upset we know how to appease them.” He added , “We are from the BJP cadre, everybody has a right to put their opinion forward. The Congress does not even have enough members for 75 per cent of the seats, so who will get angry?”

Hussain was campaigning for Siddharthnath Singh from City West seat in Allahabad, where he said that BJP worries for all, ranging from an ant to a mountain. “We have introduced the problem of Triple Talaq for upliftment of Muslim women which means we don’t weigh people on religious grounds,” said Hussain.

Commenting on Akhilesh Yadav from Samajwadi Party and Rahul Gandhi from Congress calling their joint alliance in UP elections as a ‘sangam’, he said, “It is indeed a sangam but that of felony and corruption. They knew that it is a BJP wave in UP, that is why they got scared and formed an alliance. Samajwadi Party is creating more drama to hijack more land and spread felony,” he said. He also said that Akhilesh Yadav may feel that this is a new party, but he has to answer as to why there is so much felony prevalent in the state.