Swiss couple attacked in Fatehpur Sikri, Sushma Swaraj seeks report from Uttar Pradesh government

After a Swiss couple was assaulted in Uttar Pradesh’s Fatehpur Sikri, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj today sought a report from the CM Yogi Adityanath led BJP government in the state. Swaraj tweeted following the incident saying, ” I have just seen this. I have asked for a report from the State Government.” A couple from Switzerland’s Lausanne was chased by a group of youths in Fatehpur Sikri on Sunday and were attacked with stones and sticks, Times of India reported. Asking for a report regarding the matter, Swaraj also said that officials will visit them at the hospital.

Quentin Jeremy Clerc and his girlfriend Marie Droz, both 24 were in India since September 30. Jeremy from his hospital bed informed that after spending a day at Agra, they were strolling near the railway station at Fatehpur Sikri when a group started following them. According to Jeremy, the group initially passed comments which they were unable to decipher and soon stopped them to take selfies with Marie. But soon the encounter turned fatal which left him with a fractured skull and a clot in his brain, TOI reported.

Swiss couple attacked in UP: Sushma Swaraj steps in. Says she has asked for report from state govt & that her officers will visit the couple pic.twitter.com/YWNazSMNrp — News18 (@CNNnews18) October 26, 2017

The doctor attending the couple said that the blow which struck Jeremy in his ear was so strong that it has caused him hearing impairment. Marie has a broken arm and has suffered bruises. To their horror, instead of coming to their rescue, the bystanders stood their taking photos and videos of the bloodied couple. According to Hindustan Times report, one of the assailants has been arrested and identified as the brother of Mukul, who is the main accused in instigating the attack.