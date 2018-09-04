Happy Teachers day 2018: Images, Wishes, Quotes, Greetings, Photos, SMS, Facebook Status, WhatsApp

September 5 is observed as Teacher’s day in honour of Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, who was the second President of India. (Source: https://www.teachersday.quotesms.com)

5th September, Teachers Day Special: Teacher’s day is observed as a special occasion in India to underline the great role of teachers in nation-building. September 5 is observed as Teacher’s day in honour of Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, who was the second President of India. Radhakrishnan was born on this day in 1888. After becoming the President of the country, when his friends and students urged him to celebrate his birthday, Radhakrishnan on the other hand, urged to observe his birthday as ‘Teacher’s Day. Since 1962, September 5 is observed as Teacher’s Day in India. It is said that Radhakrishnan had a firm belief that teachers should be the best minds in the country.

As the day is to greet and remember your mentors, here are images, quotes which will help you to wish your teachers along with your warm wishes.

– I am grateful to be your student. Thank you for challenging me, to be my best and instilling in me a passion for learning. Happy Teacher’s Day

– If you think your teacher is tough, then wait until you get a boss. He doesn’t have tenure. Happy Teacher’s day.

– You are the guidance of my future. Let me wish you on this great moment with all my heart…Happy Teacher’s day

– Dear teacher, your inspiring words have changed my life. Thanks for making me what I am today. Happy Teacher’s day

– We are proud to be associated with a select group of people, who help shape the future. And are better known as teachers

– Teaching is a very noble profession that shapes the character, calibre, and future of an individual. If the people remember me as a good teacher, that will be the biggest honour for me.- A.P.J. Abdul Kalam.

– It is the supreme art of the teacher to awaken joy in creative expression and knowledge.- Albert Einstein

– Those who educate children well are more to be honoured than they who produce them; for these only gave them life, those the art of living well.- Aristotle