Sunanda Pushkar death case: Delhi HC to hear BJP MP Subramanian Swamy plea on July 20

Sunanda Pushkar death case: The Delhi High Court would hear a plea filed by BJP Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy which sought a court-monitored probe by a CBI-led Special Investigation Team into the death of Sunanda Pushkar, wife of Congress MP Shashi Tharoor. A two-judge bench would hear the matter on July 20, according to Times Now report. Swamy told Times Now that he was extremely happy over the fact that court has accepted his plea. He said that CBI will look into the national and international angle in the case.

Earlier, Swamy had alleged that inordinate delay has been caused during the probe which he termed as a blot on the justice system. Swamy had sought a court-monitored investigation by setting up of a multi-disciplinary SIT consisting of Intelligence Bureau, Enforcement Directorate, RAW, Delhi Police and headed by the CBI in the case. 51-year-old Pushkar was found dead in a suite of a posh hotel in Delhi on the night of January 17, 2014, as per ANI report. The petition stated that the Sunanda Pushkar’s case is an extreme example of the slow-motion of the criminal justice process and the extent to which it can be subverted by the rich and influential, as per ANI report.

Earlier In May, Tharoor had filed a civil defamation suit against a recently-lunched channel’s managing director in the High Court claiming damages and compensation of Rs two crore for allegedly making defamatory remarks towards him while airing a news relating to Pushkar’s death, as per PTI report.