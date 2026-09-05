Former Tata Technologies CEO and Managing Director Patrick Raymon McGoldrick sold 21 lakh shares in the company for nearly Rs 165 crore through a bulk deal on Friday, exchange data showed.

McGoldrick sold the shares at Rs 785 apiece, taking the total value of the transaction to Rs 164.85 crore. The shares sold represent about 0.52% of Tata Technologies’ equity. BSE bulk-deal data shows McGoldrick as the seller of 21 lakh shares at Rs 785 each on September 4.

The transaction reduced McGoldrick’s holding in the Pune-based engineering and digital services company to about 0.62% from 1.13%, according to PTI.

Who bought Tata Technologies shares?

The shares were acquired by ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund, Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund, 360 ONE Asset Management and Carnelian Asset Management & Advisors, PTI reported.

The shares were picked up by four institutional investors at the same price. Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund bought 7.8 lakh shares, ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund acquired 6 lakh shares, 360 ONE Asset Management bought 4 lakh shares, while Carnelian Asset Management & Advisors purchased 3.2 lakh shares.

The four investors together acquired the same 21 lakh shares sold by McGoldrick at Rs 785 apiece.

Tata Technologies share price

Shares of Tata Technologies closed 0.59% lower at Rs 799.85 on the BSE on Friday, compared with the previous close of Rs 804.60. The stock touched an intraday high of Rs 830.10 and a low of Rs 796.45.

Trading activity was also significantly higher than usual. About 21.89 lakh shares changed hands on the BSE during the session, compared with a two-week average quantity of about 3.03 lakh shares.

Of the total shares traded, around 21.26 lakh, or 97.11%, were marked for delivery.

Who is Patrick McGoldrick?

A former CEO and managing director of Tata Technologies, McGoldrick spent about two decades with the company.

He retired from the top role in September 2014 and was succeeded by Warren Harris. McGoldrick is currently associated with RNT Associates International, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Tata Technologies was incorporated in 1994 and provides product engineering, research and development and digital services, primarily to automotive and manufacturing companies.

The company made its stock market debut in November 2023, becoming the first Tata Group company to launch an IPO in nearly two decades.

For FY26, Tata Technologies reported consolidated revenue from operations of Rs 5,505.57 crore, up from Rs 5,168.45 crore in FY25. Consolidated net profit, however, declined to Rs 546.59 crore from Rs 676.95 crore a year earlier.