SP leader Azam Khan under scanner after inquiry finds Rs 3000 cr spent on his private university

Azam Khan was also accused of acquiring property worth Rs 500 crores of the Waqf board in Rampur. (PTI)

Through an inquiry carried out by the state minority welfare department, it was found that government funds of over Rs 3000 crore were spent on Mohammad Ali Jauhar University in Rampur, Uttar Pradesh, the Indian Express reported. The private institution was funded for the building’s infrastructure projects like road, guest house, pandal, power sub-station, research institute building and water tank. Established by the Mohammad Ali Jauhar Trust in 20006, the university’s Chancellor is senior Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan. Rampur MLA and MoS Minority Welfare Baldev Singh Aulakh told the Indian Express that a CBI probe must be carried out in this case. He said that public money has been used for private welfare. Aulakh would soon be recommending to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to change the private university into a government institution. He said that government funds have been used extravagantly on building its infrastructure. Aulakh also told the paper that the university was built in 2014 by the Public Works Department which invested Rs 20 crore at the outset. It was then given to the Jauhar Trust for Rs 100 per year, he said.

The PWD used Rs 236 crore to build the lavish guest house in the campus and Rs 1310 crore for the road outside the campus, according to Aulakh. He drew light on the fact that government departments like the power department constructed a sub-station, UP Jal Nigam constructed a water tank and the culture department built a pandal worth crores. He questioned whether such facilities should be provided to a private institute at all.

Jauhar University had recently come into the spotlight when the UP government recommended a CBI probe into the alleged Waqf land scam. He was accused of acquiring property worth Rs 500 crores of the Waqf board in Rampur. Azam had refused to possess any plot under his name, according to the Indian Express.