Shocking! College student shoots ‘Suicide Tutorial’ on Facebook before jumping to death

Arun had written a few notes, which were scattered around and were found by the police later on during the investigation. One of the notes said, ‘Sorry’ to his parents.

In a shocking incident, an engineering student jumped off the 19th floor of hotel Taj Lands End in Mumbai. Arun Bhardwaj (24) had checked into the hotel before the daybreak on Monday. According to reports, before committing suicide Arun had written a few notes, which were scattered around and were found by the police later on during the investigation. One of the notes said, ‘Sorry’ to his parents. In another note, he had written: “I am a drug addict. I don’t want to live anymore and hence committing suicide.”

Before jumping off the building, Arjun shoot a live video on Facebook in which he was wearing a bathrobe, was smoking and drinking from a bottle of wine and had named the video as the ‘Suicide Tutorial’ with a hierarchy of steps.

Step 1. Write notes to people,

Step 2. Get drunk,

Step 3. Enjoy the view

Step 4. Have Bacon Pasta.

“See you guys on the other side,”he said before ending the video.

Reports said, Arun used a chair to break the double-pane window.

The identification process was a bit easier, because of the documents submitted during checking into the suite at around 3 am.

As per police, the body was retrieved after a one-hour of struggle as he had fallen on 11th floor terrace of the hotel. Workers had to crawl through a ventilator shaft to get him, reported NDTV.

As per the reports, Arun was depressed for quite a long time and his father was also worried about him.

According to reports, Taj officials have also extended their support for a probe into the incident. “We will extend our full cooperation to all the investigating authorities concerned. Our heartfelt condolences are with the family of the bereaved, said a spokesperson of Taj

Moved by the suicide of a young boy, Mumbai police tweeted: “Deeply bereaved with suicide of a young boy in the city. We urge the youngsters to reach out to us #WeAreListening.”