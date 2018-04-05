Blackbuck poaching case verdict Live: Salman Khan faces 6 years in jail if found guilty, Jodhpur court judgement likely post 11 am

Salman Khan blackbuck poaching case verdict Live Updates: The case pertains to poaching of two blackbucks during the shoot of Hum Saath – Saath Hain.

Salman Khan blackbuck poaching case verdict Live Updates: Salman Khan’s fate will hang balance today as a Jodhpur court delivers the verdict in the infamous 1998 blackbuck poaching case. Apart from Salman, Bollywood actors Saif Ali Khan, Sonali Bendre, Tabu and Neelam are others accused in the case. Final arguments were concluded on March 28 and Chief Judicial Magistrate Dev Kumar Khatri will deliver the verdict today. Salman and other actors will be present in the court at the time of the pronouncement of the verdict.

Salman is facing charges under Section 51 of the Wildlife (Protection) Act and he could face a jail term up to six years if proven guilty. The case pertains to poaching of two blackbucks during the shoot of Hum Saath – Saath Hain. Salman was last seen in Tiger Zinda Hai, released on December last. His next movie will be Race 3.

9:50 AM: Salman Khan’s lawyer H M Saraswat has earlier claimed that prosecution has failed to prove the allegations. He said there were several loopholes in the prosecution’s story. It engaged in tampering and fabricating evidence and documents as well as roping in fake witnesses to prove its case.

9:33 AM: Saif Ali Khan, Neelam and Sonali Bendre’s lawyer says, “if they are found guilty then there is equal punishment for all”.

9:30 AM: Security arrangements have been stepped up outside Jodhpur court. Police personnel have been deployed ahead of verdict in Blackbuck poaching case.

9:20 AM: It has been learnt that the case also involved two more accused, Dushyant Singh, who was allegedly accompanying the actors when the poaching took place, and Dinesh Gawre, said to be Salman Khan’s assistant.

9:15 AM: According to reports, Salman Khan was accused of killing two black bucks in Bhagoda ki Dhani in Kankani village near Jodhpur on the intervening night of October 1-2, 1998. Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Tabu, Sonali Bendre and Neelam were there during the shooting of “Hum Saath Saath Hain”.

9:10 AM: It has been learnt that a fan had misbehaved with Tabu while she was coming out of the Jodhpur airport on Wednesday morning. All the actors, including Salman Khan, have reached Jodhpur. They will be present in the court.

