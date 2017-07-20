Press Rajasthan government to waive farm loans, says Rahul Gandhi to Congress leaders

The Congress targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his alleged silence over the attack on Amarnath pilgrims with party vice president Rahul Gandhi accusing him of pursuing policies that created “space for terrorists” in Kashmir. (AP)

Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi today instructed leaders of the party’s Rajasthan unit to press the BJP government in the state to waive farm loans. “I have directed state Congress chief Sachin Pilot and other senior party leaders to support the movement. The Congress will help the farmers. I have said this in the rally in Banswara today,” he told mediapersons here. State Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Arun Chaturvedi, however, said the BJP has always taken care of farmers and was resolving all their issues in a phased manner.

At the rally, Gandhi accused the BJP of ignoring the interest of farmers, and said, “The Congress in Rajasthan will put pressure on the state government and will get the farmers’ loans waived… We will not let the chief minister sleep till then.”

Meanwhile, referring to Gandhi’s allegation that his party wanted a discussion in Parliament today over farmers’ issues but its lawmakers were not allowed to speak on it “even for a minute”, state BJP chief Ashok Parnami said the Congress vice president was given ample time to speak in the House. “I was in the Lok Sabha before coming to Banswara. We wanted a discussion over farmers’ issues but we were not allowed to speak, not even for a minute,” Gandhi had claimed in the rally.