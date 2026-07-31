The $100,000 fee is shaping up to become a dreaded figure for international professionals in the United States under Donald Trump’s presidency. After an appeals court upheld a lower court’s ruling that the additional charge on new H-1B work visas amounted to an unlawful tax, the administration is now turning its attention to foreign students.

Is Trump admin introducing new OPT fee?

With Trump returning to office for a second term last year, the current administration has repeatedly issued warnings for foreign students in the US. Having already tightened visa rules for them recently, the MAGA leader is now considering imposing a $100,000 price tag for international students aspiring to work in America after graduation, according to a Wall Street Journal exclusive.

Citing people familiar with the matter, WSJ reported that the purported fee, if enacted, would ramp up Trump’s efforts to restrict and block nearly all forms of legal immigration. According to WSJ’s story, the supposed $100,000 fee would be linked to the program called Optional Practical Training or OPT, which allows international university students to work for one or three years on their student visas.

Responding to the reported development, a US Department of Homeland Security spokesperson said, “No policies should be considered final until formally announced,” as quoted by WSJ. “As DHS, we are always having conversations about how to use all tools in our arsenal to protect the integrity of our legal immigration system.”

Insiders cited by the US outlet said that it was unclear whether the White House would eventually approve the fee. It also remains to be seen who among international students, their prospective universities, and employers would be subjected to the fee.

Impact of a potential $100,000 fee for foreign students in the US

Approximately 419,000 foreign students were working in OPT in 2024, the latest year that data is available. Silicon Valley and Wall Street firms especially have their eyes on such candidates for technical roles.

It would particularly be a sore subject of discussion at universities, which significantly rely on international students as a sizeable source of revenue. According to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Student and Exchange Visitor Information System (SEVIS), as of November 2025, California, New York and Texas are home to nearly one-third of the more than 1.25 million international college students nationwide.

A NAFSA: Association of International Educators analysis, released in November 2025, showed that international students at US colleges and universities contributed $42.9 billion to the US economy and supported more than 355,000 jobs during the 2024-25 academic year.

The Wall Street Journal reports that foreigners coming to the US directly on H-1B visas are generally recruited by IT and accounting firms. Meanwhile, top tech and finance companies rely on recruiting from top American universities and helping the candidates transition from being a student to an H-1B visa holder.

In addition to constantly reminding foreigners not to overstay their visa in the US, the Trump administration recently issued a final notice of plans for a policy overhaul. This would include preventing foreigners from staying in the US for more than four years unless they have the federal government’s permission.

Earlier, foreign students in the US on F-1 visas and J-1 exchange visas were admitted to the country under “duration of status.” This would allow students to remain in the US for as long as it took to finish their degrees, something which is being reworked under the new rules putting a limit on one’s stay in the US.

Disclaimer: This article is for general informational purposes only and does not constitute legal, immigration, or tax advice. Immigration laws and government policies are subject to frequent change without notice. While we strive to provide accurate updates, readers are strongly advised to verify the latest requirements with the official embassy, consulate, or government portal of the respective country. Financial Express is not responsible for any decisions made based on this information. For personalised guidance, please consult a qualified immigration attorney or a certified professional advisor.

