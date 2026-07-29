The Madhya Pradesh Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav on Tuesday (July 28), approved projects and schemes worth around Rs 2,480 crore, allocating major funds for infrastructure, irrigation, sports, technology, women’s welfare, administration and farmer support. The decisions aimed to accelerate the state’s all-round development and strengthen public services and long-term growth priorities.

Among the key decisions was an in-principle approval of Rs 18.74 crore to host the Women’s Asian Hockey Champions Trophy 2026 in Bhopal in October 2026. The state government expects the event will give Madhya Pradesh’s sports infrastructure global visibility and boost the tourism sector.

Among the headline decisions was an in-principle approval of Rs 18.74 crore for hosting the Women’s Asian Hockey Champions Trophy 2026 in Bhopal in October 2026. The state government said the event is expected to give Madhya Pradesh’s sports infrastructure global visibility and provide a boost to the tourism sector.

Rs 1,152 crore boost for drone technology, irrigation projects and IT parks

The MP Cabinet approved Rs 111.04 crore for the continued operation of the Rihand Micro Irrigation Project in Singrauli from April 1, 2026, to March 31, 2031. The project is designed to provide micro-irrigation to 38,000 hectares across 119 villages in Singrauli, Mada, Waidhan and Javad tehsils by lifting water from the Govind Ballabh Pant Sagar Reservoir.

It also sanctioned Rs 184.20 crore for the continuation of the Malhargarh Pressurised Major Lift Irrigation Project in Mandsaur for the same period, aiming to develop irrigation potential over 46,500 hectares.

A major share of the package went to the technology ecosystem, with Rs 857.21 crore approved for various Science and Technology Department schemes. This includes Rs 85.51 crore for a Drone Technology Centre of Excellence at IISER Bhopal and Rs 595 crore for continuing the IT Park Establishment Scheme until 2031, which the government expects will create over 8,000 direct and indirect jobs and attract domestic and international investment.

The Cabinet also approved Rs 110 crore under the MPSEDC and Other Institutions Assistance Scheme for digital governance tools such as AI- and machine learning-based business intelligence, WhatsApp chatbots, drone services, e-sign services, state email policy, low-code/no-code platforms and cybersecurity audit infrastructure. Another Rs 40.20 crore was cleared for the Madhya Pradesh State Spatial Data Infrastructure (MPSSDI) to strengthen GIS-based governance, while Rs 26.50 crore was sanctioned for cloud services and digital transformation initiatives.

Over Rs 1,300 crore sanctioned for welfare, administration and women-centric schemes

To strengthen administrative capacity, the Cabinet approved Rs 129.12 crore for the continued functioning of the RCVP Noronha Academy of Administration and Management through March 2031. The funds will support training programmes, ‘Mission Karmayogi’ initiatives, maintenance of departmental assets and infrastructure development.

For women’s empowerment, Rs 198.59 crore was approved for Mission Shakti schemes, including Sankalp – Hub for Empowerment of Women, Shakti Sadan and Sakhi Niwas, for the period from 2026-27 to 2030-31. The Cabinet also sanctioned Rs 982.49 crore for the continued implementation of employee welfare, pension, provident fund and insurance schemes until March 2031.

The Cabinet also approved creating a new circle office of the Electrical Safety Inspectorate in Gwalior along with nine new posts. It cleared nine new judicial posts, including one post of District and Additional Sessions Judge, in Narangarh of Mandsaur district to improve court functioning and access to justice.

In agriculture, the state government approved continuing the bonus payment scheme for farmers procuring crops at the Minimum Support Price (MSP) during the 16th Finance Commission period from April 2026 to March 2031.