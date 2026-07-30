The Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha on Wednesday cleared key pieces of legislation, with the lower house passing the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026 by a voice vote and the Prevention of Insults to National Honour (Amendment) Bill, 2026 getting cleared by the upper house. On Thursday, the Upper House cleared the anti-paper leak Bill.

While one Bill seeks to tighten the legal framework against paper leaks and examination fraud, the other expands the law to penalise disruptions during the rendition of Vande Mataram.

1. Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026

The Lok Sabha passed the anti-paper leak Bill, introduced by Minister of State in the Prime Minister’s Office Jitendra Singh, proposing stringent punishment for paper leaks and examination-related offences. The legislation comes amid renewed focus on examination reforms following the NEET controversy and student protests.

On Thursday evening, the anti-paper leak Bill was cleared by the Rajya Sabha amid disruptions and a walkout by Opposition members.

Up to 10 years’ imprisonment for paper leaks

The Bill proposes a minimum punishment of five years and a maximum of 10 years’ imprisonment for individuals found guilty of leaking question papers or using unfair means in public examinations. Violators could also face a fine of up to Rs 50 lakh.

The existing law provides for imprisonment ranging from three to five years for certain offences.

Organised cheating rackets face harsher penalties

The legislation increases punishment for organised examination fraud. Those involved in organised paper leak networks could face a minimum of seven years in prison along with fines of up to Rs 10 crore.

Presently, such offences attract imprisonment of five to 10 years and a minimum fine of Rs 1 crore.

Two-month deadline for investigations

To ensure quicker resolution of examination-related cases, the Bill proposes that investigations into paper leaks and other offences be completed within two months. The provision aims to prevent prolonged investigations that often delay justice and recruitment processes.

The proposed law empowers state governments and Union Territory administrations to designate Courts of Session as special fast-track courts for trying offences under the Act.

The Bill requires hearings to be conducted on a day-to-day basis, with trials to be completed within three months of filing the chargesheet.

Centre can constitute a special task force

The amendments also authorise the Centre to establish a special task force to investigate major paper leak cases and other examination-related offences requiring specialised or centralised investigation.

2. Prevention of Insults to National Honour (Amendment) Bill, 2026

The Rajya Sabha passed the Prevention of Insults to National Honour (Amendment) Bill, 2026, which was introduced earlier this week by Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai.

The amendment expands the scope of the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act, 1971, to include acts of intentionally obstructing the rendition of the national song, Vande Mataram, or creating disturbances during its singing.

The move seeks to extend legal protection to the national song in addition to existing provisions under the Act.

BJP backs move; Opposition raises constitutional concerns

Supporting the Bill, BJP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Seth said Vande Mataram has gained wider public acceptance in recent years and deserves the same level of respect whenever it is sung.

However, opposition members questioned the constitutional validity of the amendment, arguing that it could potentially infringe upon fundamental rights and freedoms guaranteed under the Constitution.