PM Narendra Modi inaugurates fully automatic cattle feed plant in Gujarat; here’s all you need to know

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday inaugurated a fully automatic cattle feed plant of Sumul Dairy at Bajipura village in Tapi district. Apart from this, he also inaugurated an ice-cream plant. PM Modi is in Gujarat on a two-day visit. Stressing on the need to increase per capita milk production, PM Modi said, “As far as milk production is concerned, we are doing well but we can do lot more.” He also said that in the agriculture sector, this is the time for value addition and food processing. Lauding the SUMUL, PM Modi said, “we can also see the good that happens when farmers and dairies work closely.” “Here, in SUMUL we see the positive results that can be achieved when Sahkar and Sarkar work together.” PM Modi said, “Tapi district is one of the newer districts of Gujarat. I am glad that the district has achieved remarkable progress.”

Sumul or The Surat District Co-operative Milk Producers’ Union Ltd, is one among the 17 district unions which acts as manufacturing units of dairy products for Gujarat Co-operative Milk Marketing Federation Limited, the marketers of Amul brand of products.

Surat District has been a Pioneer in India in channeling trade in Cotton and Milk through co-operatives.

Earlier today, PM Modi indicated that his government may bring in a legal framework under which doctors will have to prescribe generic medicines, which are cheaper than equivalent branded drugs, to patients.

Modi said his government brought in a health policy after 15 years and capped the prices of medicines and stents, which has angered some pharmaceutical companies.

Speaking at the inauguration of a charitable hospital here, he exhorted the wealthy people to come forward and contribute towards health care of the needy people.

This country has not been built by the kings and leaders alone but by the power of the people, he said.

“Doctors write prescriptions in such a way that poor people do not understand the handwriting, and he has to buy that medicine from private stores at high prices,” Modi said.

“We will bring in a legal framework by which if a doctor writes a prescription, he has to write in it that it will be enough for patients to buy generic medicine and he need not buy any other medicine,” he said.

“In our country doctors are less, hospitals are less and medicines are expensive. If one person falls ill in a middle class family, then the financial health of the family gets wrecked. He cannot buy a house, cannot conduct the marriage of daughter,” he pointed out.

“It is the government’s responsibility that everybody should get health services at minimal price,” the PM said.

“We have recently declared a health policy. The health policy has been brought in after 15 years,” he said.

“Earlier, the health policy was brought when Atalji (A B Vajpayee) was the Prime Minister. Nothing happened in between (in health sector), which I have to do (now),” Modi said targeting the previous UPA government led by the Congress.

“When I was in Gujarat, I used to attract the wrath of many (by my decisions). Now when I have gone to Delhi, I have been instrumental in making many people angry, everyday I do some work which makes some or other person sulk,” he said.

(With agency inputs)