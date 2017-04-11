Pakistan envoy to India Abdul Basit calls Kulbhushan Jadhav a terrorist, says he deserves to die

Kulbhushan Jadhav had earlier been arrested by Pakistani authorities, following which a video was released showing him confessing to being a RAW spy.

Pakistan envoy Abdul Basit on Tuesday termed Kulbhusan Jadhav a terrorist and said that he deserved to die. Jadhav had earlier been arrested by Pakistani authorities, following which a video was released showing him confessing to being a RAW spy. Pak authorities had claimed that Jadhav had been involved in terrorist activities in Balochistan and Karachi. The video of Jadhav had also allegedly captured him confessing to his crimes committed on behest of RAW and being a part of the Indian Navy. He has allegedly admitted to being recruited by RAW in 2013 and establishing a base in Chabahar(Iran) 10 years prior to recruitment, to make journeys to Karachi and Balochistan. Pakistani army officials also claim that Jadhav had converted to Islam to work as an undercover scrap dealer at Gadani.

Earlier today, EAM Sushma Swaraj addressed the matter in the parliament expressing her concern about Jadhav who has been given a death penalty by the Pakistani military court on concocted charges. According to Swaraj, Jadhav had been conducted business affairs in Iran, which is where he had been kidnapped and taken to Pakistan. Swaraj said that the exact circumstances could not be determined since Pakistan has not allowed India any consular contact with Jadhav, despite such an action coming under the act of International laws. The External Affairs Ministry also claims that the video has been poorly cut and edited and hence declared it as fake.

Also watch:

Jadhav has been identified as the son of Sudhir Jadhav, a retired Assistant Commissioner of Police and his uncle Subash Jadhav was in charge of the Bandra Police Station 2002 when the Salman Khan hit and run case occurred. It was reported that Jadhav had obtained a passport from Pune by the name of Hussein Mubarak Patel in November 2013. It had stated he was born in 1968 and he had joined the Navy in 1987.