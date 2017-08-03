Odisha demands Rs 280 crore security related expenditure grant

Padhi apprised the Union Cabinet secretary that the central grant of Rs 280 crore under SRE was pending for a long time (PTI)

The government in Odisha today asked the Centre to release Rs 280 crore under security related expenditure and sought its cooperation to expedite development activities in the districts affected by left wing extremism. The state government’s demands were made by chief secretary A P Padhi while attending a video conference with Union Cabinet Secretary Pradeep Kumar Sinha. Padhi apprised the Union Cabinet secretary that the central grant of Rs 280 crore under SRE was pending for a long time even as its accounts were already audited and approved.

The issues relating to electrification of villages, establishment of solar parks, school education, literacy, skill development, promotion of entrepreneurship, financial inclusion, railway projects, tele connectivity, rural development and security matters in the LWE-hit districts were reviewed in the meeting.