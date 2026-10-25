Indian Railways has rescheduled nine express and superfast trains operating to Sir M Visvesvaraya Terminal Bengaluru (SMVT Bengaluru) and other destinations due to safety-related work at Baiyyappanahalli Yard. The changes will apply on specific dates between October 26 and December 4, 2026, with departure times pushed back by 60 to 120 minutes.

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The affected services include trains connecting Bengaluru with Mysuru, Renigunta, Shalimar, Tatanagar, Hatia, Bidar, Alipur Duar, Balurghat and Malda Town. Passengers travelling on these services have been advised to check their revised departure schedules before starting their journeys.

Mysuru, Hatia and other services to depart later

Train No. 22135 Mysuru-Renigunta Weekly Express will be delayed by 60 minutes on October 30 and November 20. Its departures on November 6, 13 and 27, and December 4, will be rescheduled by 75 minutes.

Train No. 22818 Mysuru-Shalimar Weekly Superfast Express, scheduled to depart on November 8, will leave 60 minutes later than its regular departure time.

Train No. 12889 Tatanagar-SMVT Bengaluru Weekly Superfast Express will be rescheduled by 75 minutes on October 30 and by 90 minutes on November 27.

Train No. 18637 Hatia-SMVT Bengaluru Weekly Express will depart 75 minutes later on November 7, 21 and 28. Meanwhile, Train No. 16560 Bidar-SMVT Bengaluru Bi-weekly Express will be delayed by 75 minutes on October 31, November 23, 28 and 30.

Bengaluru-bound trains face delays of up to two hours

Train No. 12835 Hatia-SMVT Bengaluru Bi-weekly Superfast Express will be rescheduled by 75 minutes on November 10, 17, 24 and 29, and December 1. Its departures on October 27 and November 22 will be delayed by 90 minutes.

Train No. 16598 Alipur Duar-SMVT Bengaluru Amrit Bharat Weekly Express will depart 90 minutes later on November 9, 16, 23 and 30. The October 26 service will be rescheduled by 120 minutes.

Train No. 16524 Balurghat-SMVT Bengaluru Weekly Express will be delayed by 90 minutes on November 7, 21 and 28.

Train No. 13434 Malda Town-SMVT Bengaluru Amrit Bharat Weekly Express will depart 75 minutes later on November 15, 90 minutes later on November 29 and 120 minutes later on November 22.

Passengers should verify the revised timings for their specific travel dates through official railway information channels before departure.