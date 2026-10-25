A Punjab consumer commission ordered a company to pay a man Rs 3.74 lakh after the momo-making machine he bought to earn a livelihood allegedly stopped working properly within days of installation. According to The Indian Express news report, the Nawanshahr District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission directed the firm to refund Rs 3.57 lakh, pay Rs 10,000 for mental harassment, and pay Rs 7,000 towards litigation costs.

The commission held the company responsible for “deficiency in service” and “unfair trade practice,” stating it sold a “faulty and non-operational machine” and failed to send an engineer despite repeated requests.

According to the complaint, the man contacted the company on June 1, 2025, to buy a momo-making machine. After agreeing on the price with the company owner, he paid Rs 50,000 through Unified Payments Interface (UPI) and later deposited another Rs 3.07 lakh into the firm’s account.

The machine was delivered on the morning of June 17, 2025, and the company’s engineer installed it the same day. But the buyer alleged that within a few days, the equipment developed problems and was not functioning properly.

He said he immediately informed the company and sent WhatsApp messages seeking repairs. However, according to his complaint, no service engineer was sent to inspect or fix the machine.

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Commission rejects company’s stand

The company argued that the machine had been bought for commercial use and not for personal use or self-employment. Its counsel also claimed that the buyer had not approached the firm before filing the complaint and had not given it an opportunity to resolve the issue.

The Indian Express report added that the commission rejected both arguments. It noted that the complainant had clearly stated in his complaint that he purchased the machine to earn his livelihood, which brought him within the definition of a consumer.

“Further, we do not agree with the stand of OP that the complainant has purchased said machine for commercial purpose, as in para number two of the complaint, the complainant has categorically mentioned that he is buying this machine for earning his livelihood,” the bench said in its October 9 order.

Company failed to send engineer

Presiding member Yadwinder Pal Singh Baath and member Renu Gandhi observed that the company did not produce any documentary proof to show that it had sent a service engineer to repair the machine.

The commission also relied on WhatsApp chats between the buyer and the company representative. It found that the firm had “made a number of excuses” but failed to send an engineer despite giving written commitments repeatedly.

“The company failed to send the service engineer to repair the machine in spite of the written repeated commitment,” the order recorded.

Refund and compensation ordered

Holding the company liable for deficiency in service and unfair trade practice, the commission directed it to refund the Rs 3.57 lakh paid by the buyer. It also awarded Rs 10,000 as compensation for the mental harassment caused to him and Rs 7,000 as litigation costs.

The total amount payable by the company therefore works out to Rs 3.74 lakh. The ruling underlines that a seller cannot ignore after-sales complaints, particularly when the buyer has purchased equipment to support self-employment.

What consumers can do facing a similar situation?

Consumers facing similar issues can approach their state or district consumer commission, or seek assistance through the National Consumer Helpline on 1915. In Punjab, the state consumer helpline number is 1800-425-1082.

The case is a reminder that buyers of machinery for small businesses or self-employment can seek redressal if a product is defective and the seller fails to provide promised repair or service support.